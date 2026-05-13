Licensed Merchandise Market Insights into Franchise-Led Consumption

The global licensed merchandise market size was estimated at USD 355.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 613.50 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2033. The market is driven by the growing commercialization of intellectual property (IP), rapid expansion of digital media platforms, and shifting consumer preferences toward branded, character-based, and fandom-driven products.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to merchandise associated with popular franchises, celebrities, gaming titles, and sports teams, as these products serve as expressions of identity and fandom. Licensed merchandise spanning apparel, toys, accessories, home décor, and entertainment continues to experience strong demand, supported by the growing influence of films, streaming platforms, gaming ecosystems, and global sports leagues that significantly enhance brand visibility and consumer engagement.

In addition, the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms and organized retail channels is improving accessibility and enabling deeper market penetration across regions. Strategic collaborations between IP owners, entertainment companies, and manufacturers are also driving the launch of innovative, exclusive, and limited-edition collections. As a result, the market continues to expand steadily across both developed and emerging economies, supported by rising disposable incomes and the global growth of entertainment and retail industries.

Download a free sample copy of the Licensed Merchandise Market report to gain access to detailed insights, market coverage, and study inclusions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share (58.7%) of the global licensed merchandise market in 2025 due to strong dominance of global IP owners, a highly developed entertainment industry, and strong consumer spending on fandom-driven products.

By product, apparel led the market with a 37.4% share in 2025 as consumers increasingly prefer branded clothing linked to movies, sports teams, gaming franchises, and celebrity collaborations.

The toys segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% driven by rising demand for character-based collectibles, action figures, and strong influence from streaming platforms and global media franchises.

By distribution channel, e-commerce accounted for the largest share of 23.73% in 2025 supported by convenience, wide product availability, exclusive online drops, and strong digital fandom engagement.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% due to impulse buying behavior, high foot traffic, and increasing retail availability of licensed products.

Key Licensed Merchandise Market Company Insights

The licensed merchandise market includes leading global entertainment, media, and consumer product companies such as:

The Walt Disney Company

Hasbro, Inc.

The Pokémon Company International

Fanatics

NBCUniversal

Warner Bros Discovery

Mad Engine

Funko

Jazwares

The Souled Store

Sanrio Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments

In January 2026, French Connection Group signed a licensing agreement with G-III Apparel Group to design and distribute men’s and women’s apparel in the U.S. market, strengthening its North American presence through enhanced manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

In January 2025, Netflix partnered with Jazwares under a master licensing agreement to develop “Stranger Things” merchandise, including toys, collectibles, and costumes, expanding the franchise’s global merchandise footprint.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Licensed Merchandise Market

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments.

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning.

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments.

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering