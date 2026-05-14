GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Lupus Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-14 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s largest integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its Lupus Management Program, a comprehensive virtual care initiative designed to provide guideline‑aligned, continuous, patient‑centered care for people living with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). Delivered by a multidisciplinary network of rheumatologists, nephrologists, dermatologists, and telehealth nurses, the program aligns with the 2025 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) updated guidelines and is designed to help patients achieve remission or very low disease activity while minimizing treatment‑related toxicity.

Systemic lupus erythematosus is a chronic, multisystem autoimmune disease that affects roughly 1.5 million Americans, with incidence rates significantly higher among women and individuals of African, Hispanic, and Asian descent. Although recent therapeutic advances have improved outcomes, access to rheumatologists remains severely limited across many parts of the country. Delays in care lead to irreversible organ damage, frequent disease flares, and increased mortality. GoTo Telemed’s program addresses these barriers by providing secure, HIPAA‑compliant virtual access to specialists, remote monitoring of disease activity, and coordinated care across multiple disciplines.

“Systemic lupus is one of the most variable and demanding autoimmune diseases to manage, yet many patients lack timely access to rheumatologists who understand the intricacies of modern, treat‑to‑target therapy,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Lupus Management Program operationalises the 2025 ACR guidelines—promoting universal hydroxychloroquine, limiting steroid exposure, and expediting advanced immunosuppressive therapy when needed. Through remote disease activity monitoring, multidisciplinary virtual visits, and integrated laboratory tracking, we help patients stay ahead of flares, prevent long‑term organ damage, and live fuller lives without the burden of frequent travel to specialty clinics.”

Understanding Lupus: Systemic and Cutaneous

Lupus erythematosus encompasses a spectrum of autoimmune conditions. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) can affect virtually any organ system, including the kidneys (lupus nephritis), skin, joints, blood cells, brain, and cardiovascular system. Cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) is a subtype in which inflammation is primarily limited to the skin, presenting as discoid lupus, subacute cutaneous lupus, tumid lupus, or other forms. Both forms require careful management to prevent irreversible damage and reduce disease activity.

Treatment Targets: Remission or Low Disease Activity

The cornerstone of the 2025 ACR guideline is the “treat‑to‑target” principle, making remission or very low disease activity the primary treatment goal in all patients with SLE, regardless of organ involvement. Patients should aim to achieve and maintain minimal disease activity while keeping prednisone doses ≤5 mg/day, with the ultimate goal of discontinuing steroids whenever possible. When patients fail to maintain adequate disease control on low‑dose steroids, immunosuppressive or biologic therapy should be initiated or escalated promptly. Achieving disease control early reduces the risk of irreversible organ damage, lowers SLE‑related morbidity and mortality, and improves long‑term quality of life.

The ACR and EULAR recommendations strongly endorse this treat‑to‑target philosophy. The 2025 guidelines explicitly state that disease monitoring should be systematic and that adjustments in therapy should be guided by a pre‑defined target of remission or low disease activity.

Universal Hydroxychloroquine for All Lupus Patients

The ACR guidelines now universally recommend hydroxychloroquine for every patient with SLE and CLE unless a specific contraindication exists. For CLE alone, antimalarial therapy remains the cornerstone of systemic treatment, with hydroxychloroquine as the foundation. Benefits include:

Reduced frequency and severity of disease flares

Decreased accrual of long‑term organ damage

Lower risk of thrombotic events and improved survival

Attenuation of disease activity in both systemic and cutaneous manifestations

In CLE, antimalarials and immunosuppressants form the base of therapy, especially when cutaneous disease is widespread or refractory to topical treatments.

Minimizing Glucocorticoid Exposure

A central theme of the 2025 guidelines is shortening and reducing steroid exposure. The goal is to taper prednisone to 5 mg/day or lower (and ideally discontinue) within six months of initiating therapy. Patients who require steroids beyond these limits should be considered for earlier introduction of steroid‑sparing immunosuppressive or biologic agents. Acute inflammation should be controlled using the lowest effective dose of glucocorticoids for the shortest possible duration. Minimising steroid exposure is essential to reduce the well‑known cumulative toxicities of long‑term glucocorticoid use, including osteoporosis, avascular necrosis, diabetes, weight gain, cataracts, and increased infection risk. The guidelines explicitly state that if a patient cannot be maintained on prednisone ≤5 mg/day while achieving disease control, immunosuppressive therapy should be added or escalated.

The Evolving Therapeutic Landscape

The updated ACR guideline now lists 20 different medications with formal dosing and monitoring instructions, including conventional immunosuppressants and biologics. Key agents include:

Hydroxychloroquine (universal first‑line therapy)

Mycophenolate mofetil / mycophenolic acid (lupus nephritis and severe non‑renal SLE)

Methotrexate, azathioprine, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, cyclophosphamide

Anifrolumab, belimumab, rituximab, obinutuzumab, anakinra

Clinicians and patients should engage in shared decision‑making to select the most appropriate regimen based on organ involvement, disease severity, reproductive plans, comorbidities, drug cost, and individual preferences.

Telehealth‑Enabled Multidisciplinary Approach

GoTo Telemed’s platform is purpose‑built to deliver the multidisciplinary, continuous care that modern lupus management requires. Key components include:

Component Description

Virtual Rheumatology Visits Secure video consultations with board‑certified rheumatologists who oversee disease activity assessment, medication management, and treat‑to‑target planning.

Remote Disease Activity Monitoring Patients complete validated disease activity instruments at each virtual visit; automated tools track disease activity trends, trigger alerts for potential flares, and support proactive medication adjustments.

Multidisciplinary Coordination Warm handoffs to nephrology (for lupus nephritis), dermatology (for CLE), cardiology, and primary care through a unified electronic health record.

Lupus Nephritis Virtual Management Remote coordination of urinalysis, proteinuria quantification, serum creatinine monitoring, and immunosuppressive protocol oversight for patients with kidney involvement.

Cutaneous Lupus Virtual Dermatology Remote diagnosis and follow‑up of CLE subtypes using high‑resolution digital photography, tele‑dermoscopy, and stepwise treatment escalation from photoprotection to antimalarials and biologics.

Medication Adherence and Safety Monitoring Automated medication reminders, hydroxychloroquine retinal toxicity awareness, blood draw coordination for drug levels and CBC/chemistries, and integrated e‑prescribing.

Patient and Caregiver Education Curated resources on sun avoidance, smoking cessation, vaccination, cardiovascular risk management, bone health, and cancer screening – all essential components of the ACR guideline’s comprehensive monitoring framework.

Special Considerations for Cutaneous Lupus

Cutaneous lupus erythematosus is managed with a stepwise framework:

Non‑pharmacologic measures: photoprotection (broad‑spectrum SPF 50+, sun avoidance, protective clothing), smoking cessation, vitamin D supplementation.

Topical therapy: topical glucocorticoids (low to high potency depending on lesion location); topical calcineurin inhibitors for steroid‑sensitive areas.

Systemic therapy: hydroxychloroquine is first‑line systemic therapy. For refractory or widespread CLE, addition of methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, or a biologic (anifrolumab, belimumab) is recommended.

Dermoscopic monitoring: non‑invasive dermoscopy may be used to assess therapeutic response and guide treatment adjustments.

Lupus Nephritis: Guideline‑Aligned Triple Therapy

For patients with active lupus nephritis, the 2025 ACR guidelines recommend triple therapy:

Intravenous glucocorticoid pulses, followed by a combination of mycophenolic acid (or mycophenolate mofetil), belimumab, and low‑dose cyclophosphamide or calcineurin inhibitors (tacrolimus or voclosporin)

Maintenance therapy should continue for 3–5 years to preserve kidney function, prevent relapses, and reduce risk of progression to end‑stage renal disease, with regular monitoring of blood pressure, proteinuria, and serum creatinine

For patients requiring long‑term immunosuppression, shared decision‑making with the GoTo Telemed nephrology team is embedded into the care pathway

Remote Care That Works: Telehealth Evidence in Lupus

The GoTo Telemed program is grounded in a growing body of evidence supporting tele‑rheumatology and remote monitoring:

Virtual disease activity assessments by an experienced clinician correlate well with in‑person evaluations, allowing remote identification of SLE flares and timely escalation of therapy.

Integrated remote monitoring platforms that combine patient‑reported outcomes, biometric data, and natural language processing from the electronic health record can substitute for the physician global assessment, enabling scalable, data‑driven management.

Telehealth follow‑up for lupus nephritis has demonstrated high patient satisfaction and disease control comparable to traditional in‑person care.

The use of digital platforms to recruit and assess at‑risk individuals can shorten the typical diagnostic delay for SLE from 5‑7 years to a median of 12 months, highlighting telehealth’s potential for early identification and intervention.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Lupus Care

The Lupus Management Program directly confronts systemic barriers that have historically hindered optimal care:

Gap GoTo Telemed Solution

Severe shortage of rheumatologists Telehealth connects patients with board‑certified rheumatologists regardless of geographic location, shortening wait times from months to days.

Lack of multidisciplinary coordination Unified electronic health record allows seamless communication among rheumatologists, nephrologists, dermatologists, and primary care providers.

Medication underuse / steroid overuse Guideline‑aligned algorithms promote universal hydroxychloroquine, early introduction of steroid‑sparing agents, and structured steroid taper protocols.

Inadequate disease monitoring Remote patient‑reported outcomes, integrated laboratory tracking, and automated flare alerts enable continuous, treat‑to‑target management.

Delayed diagnosis Virtual risk assessment and early specialist consultation can dramatically shorten the time from symptom onset to appropriate treatment.

Fragmented care for cutaneous lupus Dedicated virtual dermatology and teledermoscopy ensure appropriate stepwise management without requiring separate in‑person visits.

Patient education gaps Curated library of lupus resources, medication guides, lifestyle recommendations, and vaccination information accessible via the patient portal.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Unified Platform

The Lupus Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s comprehensive telehealth ecosystem:

Unified Electronic Health Record (EHR): All rheumatology, nephrology, dermatology, and primary care notes, along with remote monitoring data, laboratory results, and medication records, are housed in a single, secure patient record accessible to every authorised provider.

Remote Monitoring Dashboard: Clinicians view disease activity trends, laboratory trajectories, medication adherence metrics, and automated flare alerts on a centralised interface.

E‑Prescribing and Formulary Support: Hydroxychloroquine, immunosuppressants, biologics, and steroid‑tapering regimens are prescribed electronically, with real‑time benefit tools to optimise cost and access.

Warm Handoffs and Escalation: Built‑in pathways allow immediate referral to nephrology, dermatology, or urgent care when disease activity warrants specialist intervention.

Patient Portal: Patients access their care plan, educational materials, secure messaging, medication reminders, and laboratory results through the GoTo Telemed patient portal.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Lupus Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider, rheumatologist, or nephrologist.

Rheumatologists, nephrologists, dermatologists, and telehealth nurses interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company‘s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660