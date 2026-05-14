LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Supports Expansion of Chemical Facility in Turkey

Posted on 2026-05-14 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Istanbul, Turkey, 2026-05-14 — /EPR Network/ — A chemical production facility in Turkey has completed a plant expansion project that includes the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting across new production lines and storage zones.

Because chemical processing environments often involve flammable gases and volatile materials, explosion-proof lighting is a critical component of plant infrastructure. The new LED system provides stable illumination while reducing heat output and electricity consumption.

According to project engineers, the lighting upgrade also supports easier maintenance planning thanks to the long operating life of the fixtures.

“As we expand production capacity, safety remains our highest priority,” said Emre Yilmaz, project manager. “The LED explosion-proof lighting system gives us the reliability and performance we need.”

The project reflects increasing investment in modern industrial safety systems across Turkey’s manufacturing sector. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

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