Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks Expands Residential Earthworks Services in Perth

Perth, WA – [22nd May 2026]

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is proud to announce the expansion of its residential earthworks Perth. The company now offers more complete solutions for homeowners who need safe, strong, and well-prepared land for building and outdoor projects.

This expansion helps meet the growing demand for quality earthworks services in Perth, especially as more homes are being built and upgraded across the region.

Meeting the Growing Needs of Perth Homeowners

Perth is seeing steady growth in new housing and property improvements. Many homeowners now need reliable site preparation, excavation, and land clearing services before starting construction.

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is stepping up to support this demand by offering:

Site levelling and land preparation

Soil removal and excavation

Drainage and ground stabilisation

Trenching and foundation preparation

These services are designed to help homeowners start their projects with confidence.

Why Residential Earthworks Matters

Proper earthworks is the first and most important step in any building project. Without it, structures may face problems in the future.

Strong Foundations

Good earthworks ensure stable ground for homes, fences, and retaining walls.

Better Drainage

Correct land shaping helps manage water flow and prevents damage.

Safe Construction

Prepared land reduces risks during and after construction.

By expanding its services, the company ensures that every project starts the right way.

Advanced Equipment and Skilled Team

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks uses modern machinery and trained professionals to deliver high-quality results. The team focuses on:

Precision and accuracy

Safe work practices

Fast project completion

This allows them to handle both small and large residential projects across Perth.

Complete Property Solutions

In addition to earthworks, the company also provides:

Fence installation

Retaining wall construction

Gate installation

Demolition and site clearing

This means homeowners can rely on one trusted team for full property preparation and improvement.

Commitment to Quality and Local Expertise

As a Perth-based company, Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks understands local soil conditions, weather, and council requirements. This local knowledge helps deliver better and more reliable results for every project.

The company is committed to:

High-quality workmanship

Customer satisfaction

Safe and efficient service

For more information about Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks, visit https://www.straightupretainingandfencing.com/earthworks/

About Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks

Straight Up Retaining Fencing & Earthworks is a trusted provider of fencing and earthworks services in Perth. The company specialises in residential and commercial projects, offering durable and cost-effective solutions tailored to each client’s needs.

Contact Information

Call

0421 851 371

Mail

deanmckinley19751@gmail.com