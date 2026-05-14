Evan’s Cash For Cars Expands Scrap Car Removal in Calgary

Calgary, Canada, 2026-05-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Evan’s Cash For Cars has announced the expansion of its scrap car removal services in Calgary to meet the growing demand for fast, reliable, and eco-friendly vehicle disposal across the city.

With more vehicles reaching the end of their lifespan, many Calgary residents are looking for safe and simple ways to remove old, damaged, or non-running cars. Evan’s Cash For Cars is responding by increasing towing capacity, improving response times, and offering same-day pickup throughout Calgary and surrounding areas.

Meeting Growing Demand for Scrap Car Removal

As repair costs continue to rise, more vehicle owners are choosing scrap car removal instead of investing in expensive fixes. Older cars with engine damage, transmission failure, collision damage, or high mileage often cost more to repair than they are worth.

Evan’s Cash For Cars provides a simple solution. The company offers free towing, fair cash offers, and fast vehicle pickup. Customers can schedule removal by phone or online and receive payment at the time of pickup.

The expanded service now covers more Calgary neighborhoods, helping homeowners, businesses, and property managers clear unwanted vehicles quickly and safely.

Supporting Responsible Auto Recycling in Calgary

Scrap car removal plays an important role in environmental protection. Old vehicles contain fluids such as oil, coolant, and fuel that must be handled carefully. Proper recycling helps reduce landfill waste and prevents harmful materials from entering the environment.

Evan’s Cash For Cars works with licensed auto recycling partners to ensure vehicles are processed responsibly. Usable auto parts are recovered, and scrap metal is recycled according to Alberta environmental guidelines.

This expansion supports Calgary’s sustainability goals while providing a convenient service for local residents.

Fast, Simple, and Reliable Service

The company’s scrap car removal process is designed to be easy. Vehicle owners provide details about the car, receive a quote, and schedule pickup. Tow trucks arrive at the chosen location, paperwork is completed, and payment is made on the spot.

By expanding operations, Evan’s Cash For Cars aims to reduce wait times and serve more customers across Calgary and nearby communities.

For more information, visit https://www.evanscashforcars.ca/

About Evan’s Cash For Cars

Evan’s Cash For Cars is a locally operated vehicle buying and removal company serving Calgary and the surrounding areas. The company specializes in scrap car removal, junk vehicle pickup, and cash for cars services. With a focus on customer service, fair pricing, and responsible recycling, Evan’s Cash For Cars continues to support Calgary residents with dependable automotive solutions.

Contact Information

Phone: (403) 559-9168

Mail us: evanscashforcars@gmail.com

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/upX16zX9hTvfFrfE7