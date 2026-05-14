Rockingham, Australia, 2026-05-14 — Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services is proud to announce the launch of its NDIS Maintain Employment Services in Perth, helping people with disabilities keep their jobs and live more independent lives.

This new service supports NDIS participants, aged care clients, and people who need help to stay in work. Many people face challenges at work due to disability, health issues, or daily life barriers. Ezy Disability is here to provide the right support at the right time.

Helping People Stay Employed in Perth

The new service focuses on job retention, workplace support, and daily assistance. It helps people feel confident, safe, and supported at work.

With this service, participants can get help with:

Getting ready for work

Travel and transport support

Workplace communication

Managing stress and routine

Building life and job skills

These supports are part of the NDIS employment support services and are tailored to each person’s needs.

Supporting Independence and Confidence

“Work is more than just a job. It gives people purpose and confidence,” said the founder from Ezy Disability. “Our goal is to help people in Perth keep their jobs and enjoy a better quality of life.”

The service also supports families, carers, and employers by making workplaces more inclusive and understanding.

Local NDIS Provider in Perth, WA

Ezy Disability is a trusted NDIS service provider in Perth. The team understands local needs and works closely with participants, support coordinators, and businesses.

With a focus on:

Disability support services

Aged care support

Transport services

Community participation

Ezy Disability offers a complete support system across Perth and nearby areas.

How to Access NDIS Maintain Employment Services

NDIS participants can access this service through their plan under employment support or capacity building funding. The team at Ezy Disability helps guide clients through the process step by step.

For more information about Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services, visit https://www.ezydisabilityandtransportservices.com/services/maintain-employment/

About Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services

Ezy Disability Aged Care Support & Transport Services provides high-quality disability care services, NDIS support, and transport assistance in Perth, WA. The company is committed to helping people live independently, stay active in the community, and achieve their goals.

Contact Information

Email

ezyagedcare@gmail.com

Call

0474077474