Helena, Montana, 2026-05-15 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide [0†L27-L29], today announced the launch of its dedicated Smoking Cessation Program, a comprehensive virtual care initiative designed to help individuals overcome tobacco dependence through a combination of behavioral counseling, pharmacotherapy management, remote monitoring, and community support—all delivered through secure, HIPAA‑compliant telehealth.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, responsible for approximately 440,000 premature deaths annually [3†L44-L45]. Smoking is a known risk factor for cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), at least a dozen types of cancer, and numerous other debilitating conditions. Despite the widespread availability of cessation resources, many individuals face barriers such as limited access to specialty care, lack of transportation, scheduling conflicts, and the stigma often associated with addiction. GoTo Telemed’s program directly removes these barriers by providing expert, compassionate, evidence‑based cessation support from the privacy and convenience of home.

“Quitting smoking is one of the most impactful health changes a person can make, yet the journey is often isolating and fraught with repeated setbacks,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Smoking Cessation Program meets individuals where they are—whether they are just thinking about quitting, have already made a quit attempt, or have tried many times before. Through a combination of virtual behavioral counseling, medication management, and digital self‑monitoring tools, we provide the continuous support necessary to achieve and maintain long‑term abstinence. Telehealth removes the traditional barriers of transportation, wait times, and geographic distance, making life‑saving cessation support accessible to everyone, no matter where they live.”

The Clinical and Economic Burden of Tobacco Use

Cigarette smoking harms nearly every organ of the body, causes many diseases, and reduces the health of smokers in general. The direct medical costs and lost productivity attributable to smoking exceed $300 billion annually. Moreover, tobacco dependence is now recognized as a chronic, relapsing condition that warrants repeated treatment until long‑term or permanent abstinence is achieved [3†L24-L26]. A growing body of evidence supports the effectiveness of telephone‑ and internet‑based interventions, including quitlines, text‑messaging programs, smartphone applications, chatbots, video counseling, and online support communities, for assisting people to quit smoking [2†L19-L24]. GoTo Telemed’s program integrates the most effective of these digital modalities into a single, coordinated care pathway.

Program Components: A Stepped‑Care Framework

GoTo Telemed’s Smoking Cessation Program follows a stepped‑care model aligned with the 2026 World Health Organization (WHO) clinical treatment guidelines and the U.S. Clinical Practice Guideline on Treating Tobacco Use and Dependence [3†L17-L21]. The program includes:

Virtual Initial Assessment and Goal Setting – Patients meet with a trained cessation counselor via secure video to assess readiness to change, set a personalized quit date, and develop an individualized cessation plan.

Structured Behavioral Counseling – Patients receive a series of evidence‑based counseling sessions delivered over several weeks or months, consistent with the proven efficacy of telephone quitlines [3†L12-L16]. Counselors teach coping strategies, identify triggers, and help patients build skills to manage cravings and prevent relapse.

Pharmacotherapy Management – GoTo Telemed’s licensed clinicians prescribe FDA‑approved smoking cessation medications (nicotine replacement therapy, bupropion, varenicline) when clinically appropriate and provide ongoing monitoring for side effects, adherence, and dose titration.

Remote Monitoring and Digital Engagement – Patients gain access to a companion mobile app that enables them to track smoke‑free days, cravings, triggers, and mood in real time; receive automated motivational text messages; and monitor health improvements (e.g., changes in heart rate, blood pressure, and lung function) over time [4†L25-L29].

Secure Peer Support and Community – The program includes access to a moderated, secure online community where participants can share their quitting stories, exchange tips, and offer encouragement to others on the same journey, helping reduce the isolation that often undermines quit attempts [4†L30-L35].

Regular Follow‑Up and Relapse Prevention – Scheduled follow‑up telehealth visits at 1, 3, 6, and 12 months post‑quit are designed to reinforce progress, address lapses, and adjust treatment as needed. Tobacco dependence is a chronic condition, and repeated intervention increases the probability of long‑term success [3†L24-L26].

Special Populations – The program also offers tailored protocols for individuals with co‑occurring medical conditions (e.g., tuberculosis, HIV, mental illness, substance use disorders, cardiovascular disease) based on the latest evidence for digital cessation interventions in these higher‑risk groups [2†L47-L52].

Evidence‑Based Digital Interventions: Proven Effectiveness

A robust body of research supports the use of digital health tools in smoking cessation. Well‑designed text‑messaging programs have been shown to nearly triple the odds of quitting for certain patient populations when integrated into clinical treatment plans [4†L25-L29]. Automated, low‑cost text‑messaging interventions delivered in conjunction with medical care can significantly boost long‑term abstinence rates. Similarly, smartphone apps that allow users to monitor smoke‑free progress, calculate money saved, and visualize health improvements are associated with higher rates of engagement and sustained cessation [4†L30-L35]. By combining multiple digital modalities—video counseling, text‑message support, mobile app tracking, and online community—GoTo Telemed’s program leverages the additive effect of these evidence‑based tools.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Unified Platform

The Smoking Cessation Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s broader ecosystem, which already serves over 10 million patients across medical, dental, behavioral health, and wellness specialties [0†L21-L24]. Key features include:

Unified Electronic Health Record (EHR) – All counseling notes, pharmacotherapy records, and patient‑reported data are consolidated into a single, secure patient record, accessible to the patient’s primary care provider and any other authorized clinicians.

E‑Prescribing and Medication Adherence Tools – FDA‑approved cessation medications are prescribed electronically, with real‑time formulary benefit tools and automated refill reminders.

Remote Monitoring Dashboard – Clinicians can view patient progress, track medication adherence, and receive automated alerts for lapses or concerning trends, enabling proactive intervention.

Patient Portal and Mobile App – Patients access their quit plan, educational materials, secure messaging, and a personalized dashboard of smoke‑free days, health gains, and money saved, all through a single mobile interface.

Seamless Warm Handoffs – When a patient is ready, the platform facilitates direct referral to other GoTo Telemed services, including cardiology, pulmonology, oncology, mental health, and primary care, ensuring that smoking cessation is embedded within comprehensive chronic disease management.

Real‑World Impact: Health and Economic Benefits

Quitting smoking delivers immediate and long‑term health benefits. Heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop within 20 minutes; carbon monoxide levels return to normal within 12 hours; circulation and lung function improve within weeks; and over the long term, the risk of heart attack, stroke, and lung cancer declines substantially. Economic benefits also accrue rapidly, as patients save the direct cost of cigarettes and reduce future healthcare expenditures related to tobacco‑attributable diseases.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Smoking Cessation Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider, cardiologist, pulmonologist, or employer wellness program. The program accepts most major insurance plans, including coverage for tobacco cessation counseling and medications as required by the Affordable Care Act.

Behavioral health counselors, addiction medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and pharmacists interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660

www.gototelemed.com