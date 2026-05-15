From Glacier Peaks to Prairie Horizons: MontanaPictureCars.com Debuts

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, 2026-05-15 — /EPR Network/ — USA Movie Cars, a leading nationwide picture car rental and coordination service, today announced the official launch of MontanaPictureCars.com, a specialized new platform dedicated to supporting the rapidly growing film, television, commercial, and media production industry across Big Sky Country.

From Glacier Peaks to Prairie Horizons, the new platform provides filmmakers and production companies with seamless access to a diverse, authentic fleet of camera-ready vehicles tailored specifically for Montana’s breathtaking and varied landscapes. From classic muscle cars and vintage Western automobiles ideal for ranch and historic scenes to rugged pickup trucks and 4x4s built for mountain passes and open prairies, modern SUVs, police cruisers, emergency vehicles, and specialty rigs — MontanaPictureCars.com delivers vehicles with genuine Montana character and professional Hollywood reliability.

“From Glacier Peaks to Prairie Horizons, Montana offers some of the most cinematic landscapes in America,” said Rob Rutledge, founder and Picture Car Coordinator of USA Movie Cars. “We built MontanaPictureCars.com to give productions the authentic, high-quality vehicles they need to bring these epic locations to life on screen.”

Key Features of MontanaPictureCars.com:

Extensive selection of production-ready vehicles suited for Western, mountain, rural, and highway filming

Full statewide coverage including Billings, Missoula, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, Whitefish, Butte, and surrounding regions

Complete professional coordination: vehicle sourcing, delivery, on-set support, modifications, and insurance assistance

Free vehicle listing program for Montana car owners — list at no cost, earn competitive rental income, retain full ownership, and potentially appear as background talent

The platform uses a proven crowdsourced model that directly connects passionate local Montana vehicle owners with national and international productions. This ensures greater vehicle variety and on-screen authenticity while keeping film production dollars circulating within local communities.

Montana continues to emerge as a highly desirable filming destination due to its unmatched natural beauty, diverse locations, and growing production incentives. MontanaPictureCars.com removes a major logistical barrier, making Big Sky Country even more production-friendly for both studio and independent projects.

USA Movie Cars has supplied picture vehicles to major studios and streamers including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney, Warner Bros., and Paramount. The launch of MontanaPictureCars.com marks another strategic milestone in the company’s nationwide expansion.

Site Contact Information Phone: 602-882-2705 Email: info@montanapicturecars.com Website: https://montanapicturecars.com

Media Contact Information Rob Rutledge Picture Car Coordinator Montana Picture Cars / USA Movie Cars Phone: 602-882-2705 Email: info@montanapicturecars.com

For more information, to browse available vehicles, or to list a car for rental, visit https://montanapicturecars.com.

About USA Movie Cars USA Movie Cars is a nationwide picture car rental and coordination service operating in all 50 states. The company specializes in supplying classic cars, muscle cars, modern exotics, emergency vehicles, trucks, and specialty rigs for film, television, advertising, and media productions.