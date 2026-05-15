Noah Noor Health Services Expands Companion Care Services Across Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia – Noah Noor Health Services is proud to announce the expansion of its trusted Companion Care Services across Melbourne. The goal is to help more seniors and people living with disabilities enjoy safe, happy, and independent lives at home.

As more families look for caring and reliable support, Noah Noor Health Services is making it easier for people to receive quality in-home aged care, NDIS support, and social companionship in the comfort of their own homes.

Helping Seniors Feel Connected and Supported

Many older Australians live alone and may feel lonely or isolated. Companion care gives them someone to talk to, spend time with, and help with daily activities.

Noah Noor Health Services provides friendly caregivers who support clients through:

Social companionship

Daily living assistance

Meal preparation

Shopping and errands

Community participation

Emotional support

These services help seniors stay active, confident, and connected to their community.

Supporting Independent Living Across Melbourne

The expanded services are now available in more Melbourne suburbs to support the growing need for professional home care services and elderly companion support.

The company focuses on personalised care plans that match the needs of each client. Whether someone needs a few hours of support or regular daily visits, the care team works closely with families to provide the right level of assistance.

Noah Noor Health Services also supports people living with disabilities through flexible NDIS companion care services designed to improve independence and social wellbeing.

A Trusted Name in Companion Care Services

Noah Noor Health Services is known for compassionate and professional caregiving services in Melbourne. The team understands that emotional well-being is just as important as physical health.

“Our mission is to help people feel safe, valued, and connected,” said the founder of Noah Noor Health Services. “Companion care is more than support. It is about building trust, friendship, and improving the quality of life.”

Growing Demand for In-Home Companion Care

With Australia’s ageing population continuing to grow, more families are choosing in-home companion care as a comfortable alternative to residential care facilities.

Companion care services can help reduce loneliness, encourage social interaction, and support healthy ageing. Many families are now looking for trusted caregivers who can provide meaningful companionship and daily support at home.

For more information, visit https://www.noahnoorhealthservices.com/services/companion-care-services/

About Noah Noor Health Services

Noah Noor Health Services is a Melbourne-based provider of aged care services, NDIS disability support, respite care, community nursing care, and companion care services. The company is dedicated to delivering personalised and compassionate care that supports independence, dignity, and wellbeing.

Contact Information

Email

shemnoor@yahoo.com.au

Call

+61 402 742 264