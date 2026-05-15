Future Electronics Announces Upcoming Webinar on Wi-Fi 66E for Industrial and Outdoor Applications

Montreal, Canada, 2026-05-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is inviting engineers and developers to attend an upcoming webinar focused on optimizing and securing Wi-Fi® 6/6E connected MCUs for industrial and outdoor applications. The webinar, titled “Wi-Fi 6/6E Webinar: Boost Performance in Tough Environments,” will take place on May 28, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. EDT.

As industries increasingly adopt Wi-Fi 6/6E technologies to support low-latency, high-bandwidth applications, deploying reliable wireless connectivity in harsh environments presents unique challenges. This webinar will explore practical strategies for overcoming issues such as interference mitigation, range and coverage optimization, and environmental stresses including temperature, humidity, and vibration.

Attendees will gain insights into how the Infineon AIROC™ CYW55913 connected MCU and the pre-certified Ezurio Veda IF913 module can help simplify deployment and improve performance in demanding industrial and outdoor environments. The session will also demonstrate how companion MCU architectures are evolving to support critical connected systems.

In addition, the webinar will highlight Infineon’s OPTIGA™ family of embedded security solutions designed to help protect device and data integrity. Participants will also see a live AT Command and NCP demo showcasing the ease of use of the Ezurio Veda IF91x EVK.

The webinar will feature presentations from industry experts including Srikanth Neerella, Sr. Product Manager – Wireless at Infineon Technologies, and Andy Ross, Senior Product Manager at Ezurio.

Target applications discussed during the webinar will include industrial automation and control systems, outdoor Wi-Fi access points and mesh networks, smart cities, public safety infrastructure, and other applications requiring secure, high-performance wireless connectivity in challenging conditions.

Key webinar takeaways include:

Understanding the challenges of deploying Wi-Fi 6/6E in industrial and outdoor environments

Learning best practices for designing connected MCU-based industrial systems

Exploring software capabilities available in the CYW5591x platform

Discovering how pre-certified modules and evaluation kits can reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market

Learning how embedded security solutions can help secure connected devices and applications

To learn more and reserve your seat, visit the dedicated event page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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