Inextrix Technologies to Participate in ITW 2026 to Showcase AI-Powered Telecom & Connectivity Solutions

Inextrix Technologies to Showcase AI-Powered Telecom, VoIP, and Global Connectivity Solutions at International Telecoms Week 2026

Posted on 2026-05-15 by in Telecommunications // 0 Comments

Maryland, USA, 2026-05-15 — /EPR Network/ — Inextrix Technologies, a leading provider of innovative telecom, VoIP, and communication solutions, is excited to announce its participation in International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2026, taking place from May 19–21, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, USA. 

Recognized as one of the world’s premier connectivity and telecom networking events, ITW 2026 brings together global carriers, service providers, technology innovators, digital infrastructure companies, and communication leaders to discuss the future of global connectivity and digital transformation. 

At ITW 2026, Inextrix Technologies will showcase its advanced telecom and communication solutions designed to help businesses modernize infrastructure, optimize operations, and accelerate growth in today’s rapidly evolving communication landscape. 

The company will highlight its expertise in: 

  • AI-powered communication platforms 
  • Carrier-grade VoIP billing & softswitch solutions 
  • Multi-tenant UCaaS & CCaaS platforms 
  • SIP, WebRTC & real-time communication solutions 
  • Telecom automation & managed services 
  • Advanced VoIP billing solutions 

Inextrix Technologies will also engage with telecom operators, ITSPs, enterprises, wholesalers, CPaaS providers, and technology partners to discuss industry trends, strategic collaborations, and future-ready communication ecosystems. 

“ITW 2026 provides an excellent opportunity to connect with global telecom leaders and discuss how innovative communication technologies are transforming the future of connectivity,” said the spokesperson of Inextrix Technologies. “We look forward to building new partnerships and exploring opportunities for collaboration and growth.” 

Visitors attending ITW 2026 are invited to connect with the Inextrix team to discuss telecom innovation, AI-powered communication, VoIP modernization, and scalable connectivity solutions tailored to modern business needs. 

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Inextrix Technologies at ITW 2026, visit: 

https://inextrix.com/itw-2026 

About Inextrix Technologies 

Inextrix Technologies is a leading provider of telecom, VoIP, and communication technology solutions, helping businesses worldwide build scalable, secure, and innovative communication ecosystems. With expertise in VoIP, WebRTC, UCaaS, CPaaS, AI-powered communication, and telecom automation, Inextrix empowers enterprises and service providers with future-ready communication technologies.

 

 

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