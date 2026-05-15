Mulberry Greenhouses Unveils Semi-Annual Spring Sale with Up to 50% Off Select Structures and Limited Pre-Order Deals

The US-based retailer announces a multi-brand Semi-Annual Spring Sale alongside introductory pre-order pricing for newly imported German-engineered models.

USA, 2026-05-15 — /EPR Network/ — Mulberry Greenhouses, a U.S.-based retailer of premium residential greenhouse structures, has announced its Semi-Annual Spring Sale, an extended pricing program spanning multiple manufacturer partners and product categories. The program runs through the end of May and includes both in-stock inventory promotions and a separate introductory pricing window for newly imported German-engineered models scheduled for delivery beginning in mid-summer.

The announcement arrives during a period of measured expansion across the residential controlled-environment segment of the U.S. greenhouse market. According to data published by the United States Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service, controlled environment agriculture operations in the U.S. more than doubled between 2009 and 2019, rising from approximately 1,476 operations to 2,994. The broader U.S. greenhouse market was valued at approximately 9.5 billion dollars in 2024, with industry analysts projecting steady growth through the next decade as homeowners, designers, and small-scale growers continue to invest in long-term outdoor structures.

Mulberry Greenhouses, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, supplies residential structures from manufacturers across Europe and North America, including Exaco Janssens of Belgium, Hoklartherm and KGT of Germany, Riverstone Industries of the United States, BC Greenhouses of Canada, Alton Cedar of the United Kingdom, and Nordic Garden Homes. The Semi-Annual Spring Sale extends pricing across nearly the full breadth of the company’s catalog, with participating product lines spanning glass greenhouses, polycarbonate greenhouses, lean-to structures, modern designs, and insulated garden rooms.

The Spring Sale includes promotional pricing on several Exaco Janssens product categories. Royal Victorian glass models, including the VI 34, VI 36, and VI 46, are available at 10 percent off on in-stock units in both black and green frame configurations. A separate promotion offers 50 percent off select Royal Victorian sliding door models, including the VI SD BLACK, VI SDD BLACK, and VI SDD GREEN configurations. In-stock Cathedral 15-by-20 greenhouses in black and bronze finishes are also included at 10 percent off, alongside select modern greenhouse models from the same manufacturer.

Riga greenhouses, manufactured by Hoklartherm in Apen, Germany, are included in the current in-stock inventory across the Riga 2s, 3s, 3, 4s, 4, and 5 models at 15 percent off, with a complimentary foundation frame offered when shipped together with the greenhouse. The Riga line is widely recognized in the residential greenhouse segment for its onion-shaped polycarbonate dome design, engineered to shed snow loads and withstand high winds.

Closeout pricing is also being offered on the Arcadia Plus 4-by-4 lean-to greenhouse, available only while current in-stock inventory lasts, and on the Royal Victorian VI 23 Full Poly with a black frame, which is currently discounted by 40 percent. The VI 23 Full Poly features semi-transparent polycarbonate panels suitable for both cold and warm climates.

Alton Cedar greenhouses, hand-crafted in Staffordshire, England, are included in the program at 15 percent off on both existing stock and pre-orders. A new container shipment is scheduled to arrive in May, shortening lead times for buyers who place pre-orders during the sale window. Greenhouses from this shipment are expected to ship to customers in June.

Additional participating brands include Livingten 22mm dual-pane insulated glass greenhouses by Hoklartherm, currently available at 10 percent off for a limited time; Cross Country greenhouses from BC Greenhouses in Canada, discounted by 250 dollars; Riverstone Industries Mont greenhouses manufactured in the United States, included in the company’s largest clearance event of the year; and Nordic Garden Homes double-paned garden rooms, currently offered at 5 percent off. Accessory pricing also includes 35 percent off Indonesian Bengkirai wood slat shades and 100 dollars off select water fountains.

In parallel with the Semi-Annual Spring Sale, Mulberry Greenhouses has opened a 15 percent introductory pre-order pricing window for four newly imported product lines from Hoklartherm and KGT in Germany. The pre-order program covers the Linea II, a modern mono-pitch greenhouse available in 10mm twin-wall polycarbonate or 4mm tempered glass; the Santini II, which features 16mm triple-wall polycarbonate for high thermal performance; the Riga 4 Black and Riga 5 Black, redesigned variants of the standard Riga greenhouse with a powder-coated black frame and clear plexiglass front gable; and the Berlin Solarveranda, a curved lean-to structure with patented Force-Assisted Sliding Technology (FAST) developed by Hoklartherm and recognized with the Innovation Prize Lower Saxony 2000.

The introductory window is intended to give buyers earlier access to new model inventory ahead of standard retail availability.

Statement from Mulberry Greenhouses

“The Semi-Annual Spring Sale reflects how we approach this business at a strategic level. Residential greenhouse buyers today are making decisions that span decades, not seasons. By aligning a multi-brand pricing program with a pre-order window for newly imported designs, we make it practical for serious gardeners and homeowners to invest at the right moment without compromising on the structure they actually want. Our long-term focus remains on delivering durable, well-engineered greenhouses that perform across climates and complement a wide range of residential settings,” said a spokesperson for Mulberry Greenhouses.

Continued Growth in the Residential Greenhouse Category

The residential greenhouse category has expanded steadily over the past five years, supported by broader interest in home food production, year-round growing, and architectural outdoor design. The National Gardening Association’s most recent industry research indicates that approximately 80 percent of U.S. households now participate in some form of lawn or gardening activity, a participation rate the organization has described as a five-year high. Independent industry sources have estimated that between 15 and 18 million new gardeners have entered the market since 2020, many of whom are now seeking larger or more durable growing structures.

Mulberry Greenhouses positions its product offering within the segment of the market that prioritizes long-term structural performance, with most participating brands offering frame warranties between 10 and 15 years. The company also provides custom configurations through its dedicated custom greenhouse program and maintains an updated promotions page that is reviewed throughout each sale cycle.

The Semi-Annual Spring Sale runs through the end of May. Buyers can review participating models and current promotional inventory through the company’s website.

About Mulberry Greenhouses

Mulberry Greenhouses is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in premium greenhouse structures for residential and lifestyle applications. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company supplies a curated catalog of glass, polycarbonate, and cedar greenhouses from established European and North American manufacturers, including Exaco Janssens, Hoklartherm, KGT, Riverstone Industries, BC Greenhouses, Alton Cedar, and Nordic Garden Homes. Mulberry Greenhouses serves homeowners, gardeners, designers, and small-scale growers seeking durable, well-engineered structures for year-round growing and architectural integration. The company is woman-owned and offers custom configuration, technical guidance, and direct customer support across the continental United States.

Contact Details

Phone: 954-736-7403

Email: info@mulberrygreenhouses.com