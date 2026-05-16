Thermal Spray Powders Market Forecast: Emerging Applications and Innovations

The global thermal spray powders market size was estimated at USD 4.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2033. The market growth is driven by the superior physical properties of thermal spray powders, including high compressive strength, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability, which enable their widespread adoption across multiple industrial applications.

The thermal spray powders market is increasingly aligned with sustainability objectives, particularly through component life extension and reduced material waste in high-value industries. A relevant real-world instance is GE Aviation use of advanced thermal spray repair processes for aircraft engine components, which has been widely applied across its MRO programs to restore turbine parts instead of replacing them, thereby reducing material consumption and lifecycle emissions. In 2023, GE highlighted the continued expansion of its component repair technologies within its global maintenance operations, reinforcing the role of coating-based refurbishment in supporting circular economy practices in aviation maintenance ecosystems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for 33.8% of the total revenue share in 2025, reflecting its strong contribution to global demand driven by rapid industrialization and expansion of aerospace and automotive manufacturing across the region. The presence of major manufacturing hubs in China, India, Japan, and South Korea further supports regional dominance.

The region also benefits from a cost-competitive production base and growing adoption of advanced surface engineering and coating technologies, strengthening its leadership position in the global thermal spray powders market.

By material, the ceramic powders segment held the largest share of 35.5% in 2025, owing to its superior thermal resistance, hardness, and ability to enhance component durability in extreme operating environments such as turbines and industrial machinery.

By end-use, the aerospace segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, supported by increasing aircraft production, rising MRO activities, and growing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance engine components.

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Key Thermal Spray Powders Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Oerlikon Metco, Höganäs AB, and others.

Oerlikon Metco , established as part of Oerlikon’s Surface Solutions division, is a global leader in thermal spray materials and surface engineering solutions. The company offers a wide range of thermal spray powders, including metals, ceramics, carbides, and cermets, used in aerospace, power generation, automotive, and industrial applications. Oerlikon Metco is recognized for its strong R&D capabilities, integrated coating systems portfolio, and deep collaboration with OEMs to deliver high-performance wear, corrosion, and thermal barrier solutions.

, established as part of Oerlikon’s Surface Solutions division, is a global leader in thermal spray materials and surface engineering solutions. The company offers a wide range of thermal spray powders, including metals, ceramics, carbides, and cermets, used in aerospace, power generation, automotive, and industrial applications. Oerlikon Metco is recognized for its strong R&D capabilities, integrated coating systems portfolio, and deep collaboration with OEMs to deliver high-performance wear, corrosion, and thermal barrier solutions. Höganäs AB , founded in 1797, is one of the world’s largest producers of metal powders and a key supplier of materials used in thermal spray applications. The company manufactures iron, nickel, cobalt, and alloy-based powders that serve industries such as automotive, energy, and industrial manufacturing. Höganäs is known for its advanced powder metallurgy expertise, strong sustainability focus, and global production and distribution network across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

, founded in 1797, is one of the world’s largest producers of metal powders and a key supplier of materials used in thermal spray applications. The company manufactures iron, nickel, cobalt, and alloy-based powders that serve industries such as automotive, energy, and industrial manufacturing. Höganäs is known for its advanced powder metallurgy expertise, strong sustainability focus, and global production and distribution network across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Xiamen Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd., established in 1982, is a leading Chinese producer of tungsten and molybdenum-based products with strong capabilities in thermal spray powder manufacturing. The company specializes in tungsten carbide powders and related hard-facing materials widely used in mining, oil & gas, aerospace, and industrial wear protection applications. Xiamen Tungsten is recognized for its vertically integrated supply chain, strong raw material control, and growing global export presence.

Key Thermal Spray Powders Companies

The following key companies have been profiled for this study on the thermal spray powders market:

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Fujimi Incorporated

Global Tungsten & Powders Corp.

H.C. Starck Solutions

Höganäs AB

Kennametal Inc.

Oerlikon Metco

Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions

Treibacher Industrie AG

Xiamen Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd.

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