Government & Public Sector Cybersecurity Market Key Players and Market Strategies

The global government & public sector cybersecurity market size was estimated at USD 75.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 183.91 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2026 to 2033. The market continues to expand steadily as governments worldwide prioritize the protection of critical infrastructure, citizen data, and national security systems.

Market expansion is being driven by rapid digitization of public services, large-scale cloud migration, and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence for threat detection. Public sector organizations are increasingly investing in comprehensive cybersecurity platforms that include network security, identity and access management, and incident response solutions to ensure resilience against both external attacks and internal vulnerabilities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for a 35.6% revenue share of the global government & public sector cybersecurity market in 2025, supported by strong cybersecurity frameworks and high defense and public sector IT spending.

In the U.S., growth is driven by rising cyber threats targeting government systems, accelerated digital transformation of public services, and robust regulatory support for strengthening national cybersecurity and protecting critical infrastructure.

By component, the solutions segment held the largest revenue share of 64.8% in 2025, driven by increasing demand for integrated security platforms.

By government level, the federal/national segment dominated the market in 2025 due to large-scale cybersecurity modernization initiatives and higher security budgets.

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Key Government & Public Sector Cybersecurity Company Insights

Key players operating in the government & public sector cybersecurity market include IBM, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk Software Ltd., Sisense Ltd, and others. These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to strengthen their market position and competitive advantage.

In April 2026, Bugcrowd partnered with Carahsoft Technology Corp. to enhance proactive vulnerability detection and remediation capabilities for public sector agencies. The FedRAMP-authorized platform leverages global security researchers and AI-driven testing to strengthen system resilience and secure critical government communication environments.

In March 2026, CrowdStrike expanded its GovCloud capabilities to improve public sector cybersecurity through AI-driven automation, advanced threat detection, and unified IT/OT protection. The upgrade enables faster incident response, improved visibility, and more secure operational workflows for government and defense environments.

In December 2025, the U.S. General Services Administration partnered with Palo Alto Networks under a OneGov agreement to strengthen federal cybersecurity through AI-based security, cloud protection, and zero-trust solutions. The initiative enhances secure communication, threat prevention, and operational resilience across critical government infrastructure.

Key Government & Public Sector Cybersecurity Companies

The following key companies have been profiled in this study on the government & public sector cybersecurity market:

BitSight Technologies, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Fortinet

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

NetCentrics Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

Sangfor Technologies Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

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