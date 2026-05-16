Industrial Air Preheater Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

The global industrial air preheater market size was estimated at USD 9,487.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13,533.0 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2026 to 2033. The market is expanding due to increasing demand for energy-efficient heat recovery systems across industries such as power generation, cement, chemicals, and steel manufacturing.

These industries require efficient thermal management solutions to reduce fuel consumption and improve overall operational efficiency. The growing focus on minimizing energy losses and enhancing plant performance is driving the adoption of air preheaters in both new installations and existing industrial facilities.

In addition, stricter environmental regulations aimed at reducing industrial emissions are encouraging companies to adopt technologies that improve fuel combustion efficiency. Industrial air preheaters enable effective waste heat recovery and lower fuel consumption, helping facilities comply with emission standards while reducing overall energy use and operating costs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global industrial air preheater market with a 32.5% revenue share in 2025, supported by a well-established industrial base and strong focus on energy efficiency initiatives. The region benefits from continuous investments in upgrading power generation and heavy industrial infrastructure, which further boosts adoption of heat recovery systems.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2026 to 2033, driven by large-scale modernization of power plants and manufacturing facilities. Increasing emphasis on reducing fuel consumption and improving operational efficiency is accelerating the deployment of advanced air preheater systems.

The regenerative air preheaters segment accounted for the largest share of 65.4% in 2025, primarily due to its superior heat recovery efficiency and ability to significantly improve combustion performance. Its widespread use in power and heavy industries further reinforces its market dominance.

The chemical segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, supported by rising demand for efficient process heating and energy optimization systems. Expanding chemical manufacturing activities and stricter energy regulations are further driving segment growth.

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Key Industrial Air Preheater Company Insights

Key players operating in the market include Arvos Group, Chart Industries, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. These companies are focusing on technological advancements, energy efficiency improvements, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

ARVOS Group is an industrial technology company specializing in heat transfer and environmental control equipment, including industrial air preheaters under its Ljungström brand. The company provides regenerative air preheaters widely used in power plants and heavy industries. Its solutions focus on improving heat recovery efficiency and supporting reliable thermal operations across energy, cement, and industrial processing sectors worldwide.

is an industrial technology company specializing in heat transfer and environmental control equipment, including industrial air preheaters under its Ljungström brand. The company provides regenerative air preheaters widely used in power plants and heavy industries. Its solutions focus on improving heat recovery efficiency and supporting reliable thermal operations across energy, cement, and industrial processing sectors worldwide. Chart Industries, Inc. is a U.S.-based engineering company providing equipment and solutions for heat transfer, energy processing, and industrial gas applications. The company designs thermal and process equipment used in industrial operations requiring efficient temperature management. Its offerings support industries such as energy, chemicals, and manufacturing, where reliable heat exchange and process efficiency are essential for consistent production performance.

Key Industrial Air Preheater Companies

The following key companies have been profiled in this study on the industrial air preheater market:

Arvos Group

Chart Industries

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Thermax Limited

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Shandong Wintech Technology Co., Ltd.

Bosch Industrial

BHEL

Thermodynamic Boilers

Wattco

Ekströms Värmetekniska AB

BD Group Industries, LLC

HeatMatrix Group B.V.

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