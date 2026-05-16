CEng. Shreekant Patil Bridging MSMEs and BIS to Elevate Quality Standards in Nashik Region.

MSME awareness session on Indian Standards at NIMA Nashik, led by CEng. Shreekant Patil, boosts MSME growth, quality, and global competitiveness with BIS support.

Posted on 2026-05-16 by in Government, Industrial // 0 Comments

MSME awareness session on Indian Standards at NIMA Nashik, led by CEng. Shreekant Patil, boosts MSME growth, quality, and global competitiveness with BIS support. Shreekant Patil Felicitated by BIS-India

Nashik, India, 2026-05-16 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil, Technical Committee Member and Resource Person at BIS India, Mumbai Branch, played a pivotal role in organizing an MSME awareness session on Indian Standards at NIMA House, Nashik, in collaboration with BIS Mumbai Branch. The event, held on 15th May 2026, brought together local MSMEs, industry leaders, and government representatives to discuss quality standards, certification, and strategies for boosting global competitiveness.

MSME awareness session on Indian Standards at NIMA Nashik, led by CEng. Shreekant Patil, boosts MSME growth, quality, and global competitiveness with BIS support.

                                                     CEng. Shreekant Patil Felicitated by BIS-India

Since 2025, CEng. Shreekant Patil has been working closely with BIS India under the guidance of Mr. Pinaki Gupta, training and guiding MSMEs on adopting and complying with national and international quality standards. His expertise spans technical committee work in Welding, active membership in the American Welding Society and International Society of Automation, and hands-on support for MSMEs in Nashik.

Shreekant Patil BIS-India Resource Person, Technical Committee Member, Nashik

                    CEng. Shreekant Patil at Inaugurates BIS-India -MSME Awareness Event at NIMANashik

The session featured insights from distinguished BIS officials including Shri R. R. Singh, Sr. Director & Head, BIS Mumbai Branch, Shri Sheetal Patil, and Shri Pushpendra Mishra. Shri Singh highlighted the importance of ISI certification and assured ongoing support for MSMEs in Nashik to achieve product quality, safety, and market expansion.

Shreekant Patil BIS-India Resource Person, Technical Committee Member, Nashik

                           TC Member at BIS-India Shreekant Patil Guides MSMEs on Indian Standards with BIS-India at NIMA

Shri Ashish Nahar, President of NIMA, applauded CEng. Shreekant Patil for his dedication to empowering local entrepreneurs and emphasized NIMA’s continued collaboration with BIS to enhance awareness on standards and certifications.

 

During the event, Shri R. R. Singh felicitated CEng. Shreekant Patil with a BIS memento in recognition of his continuous contributions as a resource person since 2025. In a gesture of gratitude, CEng. Shreekant Patil presented Shri Singh with a “Bhagavad Gita”, reaffirming his commitment to supporting MSMEs in Nashik through BIS initiatives.

Shreekant Patil BIS-India Resource Person, Technical Committee Member, Nashik

                                                CEng. Shreekant Patil Q & A Session – BIS-India

The session was attended by over 75 participants from industry, academia, and startups. Other dignitaries on the dais included Shri Manish Rawal and Shri Rajendra Ahire (NIMA), Electrical Inspector Shri Bhagwat Ugale, and the event was skilfully moderated by Shri Milind Rajput. The organizing team, including Shri Jaideep Rajput, Prasad Gavhane, and Shubham Kankrej, ensured the event was executed flawlessly.

Shri R.R.Singh, Sr Director, Head Mumbai Branch, BIS-India Guides MSMEs at NIMA Nashik

In his concluding remarks, CEng. Shreekant Patil emphasized that global competitiveness for Indian MSMEs depends on reliable product quality and adherence to standards. He committed to continued collaboration with BIS Mumbai Branch to provide training, guidance, and support to strengthen MSMEs in Nashik and beyond.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is founder at PARENTNashik, a distinguished startup mentor and trainer, serving as a Startup India Mentor, Eminent Master Trainer at Skill India – NSDC, and Signatory at the World Bank’s International Financial Corporation (IFC). He is also a trainer at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), an external expert for the European Union, and Brand Ambassador for the Wallonia region in Belgium. Shreekant is consultant for quality certifications like ZED, LEAN, BIS & CBAM. Additionally, he represents SPSC-UK for UNSDGs in India. Committed to nation-building, Shreekant actively mentors and volunteers with the Ministry of Education and the United Nations to empower MSMEs, startups, and women entrepreneurs.

CEng Shreekant Patil, BIS Resource Person Guides MSMEs at NIMA

Shreekant plays a pivotal role in bridging India with various countries by collaborating with national and international chambers of commerce, empowering exporters, and contributing to India’s journey towards a developed Bharat—his small but impactful contribution to the nation.

Shreekant Patil BIS-India Resource Person, Technical Committee Member, Nashik

                      Dignitaries at MSME Awareness Session on Indian Standards With BIS-India at NIMA

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