Shreekant Patil Provides Strategic Guidance to Startups at KCIIL’s Cohort 9.0 Intensive Bootcamp

Jalgaon, India, 2026-05-16 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil, a seasoned startup mentor and advisor, delivered two impactful sessions at the 3-Day Residential Startup Bootcamp – Cohort 9.0, organized by KCIIL, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University’s Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Linkages.

On May 7th and 8th, Dr. Shreekant Patil shared his expertise on critical aspects of building successful startups—Customer Discovery and Go-To-Market Strategy. His sessions emphasized the importance of identifying early adopters, defining precise user personas, and validating customer needs through practical examples and startup case studies. These discussions helped aspiring entrepreneurs understand how to develop customer-centric solutions aligned with genuine market demands.

The Go-To-Market Strategy session provided founders with actionable insights on customer acquisition, market entry planning, branding, and positioning, guiding them towards securing their first 100 customers—an essential milestone for emerging startups.

Participants appreciated Dr. Shreekant Patil’s engaging approach, which fostered strategic thinking around market validation, customer engagement, and sustainable growth. His mentorship and guidance were highly valued, contributing significantly to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

During the event, CEng. Shreekant Patil was felicitated with a momento and certificate by Dr. Navin Khandare, CEO at KCIIL in recognition of his contributions. He expressed his gratitude for the support and reiterated his commitment to ongoing suppor t for startups, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and new exporters through various government schemes, incentives, and hand-holding initiatives.

CEng. Shreekant Patil remains dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation, with a focus on strengthening India’s startup landscape and driving economic growth.

CEng. Shreekant Patil, a distinguished startup mentor and advisor, has been actively empowering young entrepreneurs across India and internationally. He is recognized as a mentor at prominent platforms such as Startup India, BIRAC, Miety, STPI, SCSTHub, T-Hub, Wadhwani Foundation, Ministry of Education, WEP, and Womennvator. With extensive experience working with startup initiatives in over 14 Indian states and various countries—including Europe, the USA, and the Middle East— eminent master trainer, CEng. Shreekant Patil has contributed significantly to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship globally.