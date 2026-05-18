Texas Tuff Brings Premium Synthetic Turf Solutions to Dallas–Fort Worth Homeowners and Businesses

Frisco, TX, 2026-05-18 — /EPR Network/ — Texas Tuff, a licensed and award-winning synthetic turf company based in Frisco, Texas, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its professional artificial grass installation services to homeowners and businesses across the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. With over 500 completed installations covering more than 250,000 square feet of premium synthetic turf since July 2016, Texas Tuff has established itself as one of the most trusted and experienced artificial turf companies in all of North Texas.

Texas Tuff provides a comprehensive range of synthetic grass solutions designed to meet the demands of the Texas climate. Services include residential lawn turf, pet-friendly artificial grass, commercial turf, playground and sports field installations, apartment balcony and rooftop turf, and custom backyard putting greens. Every installation is completed by a team carrying 50 years of combined experience and is supported by a 15-year product warranty and a verified 5.0 client satisfaction rating.

Unlike natural grass, which struggles under the intense DFW heat, clay soil conditions, and seasonal drought, Texas Tuff’s premium synthetic turf products are UV-resistant, non-toxic, eco-friendly, and engineered to stay green, clean, and low-maintenance every day of the year. Homeowners eliminate water bills, mowing costs, fertilization, and pest treatments with a single installation investment that pays for itself over time.

Texas Tuff’s product lineup includes the natural-looking Rio Grande Deluxe, the heat-deflecting Palo Duro Deluxe, the eco-friendly Whispering Pines made from 100% recycled materials, and dedicated pet turf products including the Scooby Deluxe, which features built-in antimicrobial technology and drainage exceeding 100 inches of rain per hour. Custom putting greens using the Augusta and St. Andrews systems are available for golf enthusiasts seeking professional-quality performance in their own backyard.

Texas Tuff currently serves all major communities across the DFW metroplex including Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Irving, Garland, Carrollton, Lewisville, Arlington, Denton, Southlake, Grapevine, Celina, Prosper, and all surrounding cities. Free consultations and estimates are available for all residential and commercial projects.

About Texas Tuff Artificial Grass:

Texas Tuff Artificial Grass is a licensed, award-winning artificial turf installation company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area since July 2016. The company provides expert turf installation, landscape design, and maintenance services for residential and commercial clients throughout North Texas, backed by world-class workmanship and a 15-year product warranty.