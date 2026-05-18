Empex Watertoys® Brings More Fun with Aqua Jets

Splash pads are becoming more engaging and exciting for guests with an extensive variety of innovative water features. Aqua jets have emerged as a popular feature, offering endless fun and taking the entire aquatic play experience a notch higher. Empex Watertoys® provides the best quality aqua jets at competitive prices.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-05-18 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® is a leading splash pad equipment supplier, committed to delivering premium-grade water toys to commercial facilities like resorts, hotels, and recreational centers. Among the wide range of water features that the company offers, aqua jets are a prominent one.

According to an official spokesperson of the firm, “Empex Watertoys® provides unique aqua jets that shoot water up from the ground and deliver captivating displays of aquatic joy. From vertical jets to fan jets and crown jets, the company boasts an extensive variety of aqua jets to delight people of all ages.”

The aqua jet range of Empex Watertoys® comes with interactive and cutting-edge features. The core aim is to ensure an exceptional presentation and add excitement to the commercial aquatic play areas. Built from durable and safe materials, these water features will stand the test of time and last for years.

Empex Watertoys® holds a solid reputation for providing unparalleled services to clients for a seamless experience. From installation of the aqua jets to post-installation support, the company is ready to offer quick solutions to clients for all their needs. The firm continues to expand its aqua jet range and double the fun of guests at the splash pads.

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2