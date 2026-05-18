Empex Watertoys® Supplies High-Quality Water Slides

With the increasing competitiveness of splash pads, commercial facilities look for ways to innovate the recreational spaces and deliver more joy to the guests. Water park slides are a common feature that brings more fun and joy to the splash pads. Empex Watertoys® excels in providing interactive and visually appealing water slides to keep the visitors entertained and drive foot traffic.

Ontario, Canada, 2026-05-18 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® has successfully built a solid reputation as a splash pad manufacturer, supplying a variety of equipment to hotels, resorts, and other commercial facilities. Since its establishment in 1986, the company has been creating high-quality water park toys with great precision and care. Water play structures with waterslides are among the top-selling products of the firm.

According to a spokesperson of the company, “Empex Watertoys® provides waterslides in a variety of sizes, styles, and shapes to ensure a delightful experience for the visitors. Built to withstand changing weather conditions and rigorous usage, our water park slides deliver long-lasting performance and optimum value for clients.”

Empex Watertoys® prioritizes quality and innovation in everything they do. Therefore, their waterslides are created with top-notch materials and superior craftsmanship. The dedicated team of professionals of the company is determined to provide tailored water features to match the unique theme of commercial splash pads.

The water park slides of Empex Watertoys® are sure to delight people of all ages. The company takes pride in offering the ultimate aquatic adventure with innovative waterslides.

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2