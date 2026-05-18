MLA Psychology Expands Neuroaffirming Support Services with Psychologist Tahlia Rahme Across Melbourne and Australia

Victoria, Australia, 2026-05-18 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology MLA Psychologytoday highlighted the growing impact of psychologist Tahlia Rahme, whose warm, neuroaffirming approach is helping children, adolescents, and young adults access compassionate and practical mental health support across Melbourne, Victoria, and Australia-wide through telehealth services.

Working with young people experiencing Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), emotional regulation challenges, anxiety, behavioural concerns, and developmental differences, Rahme brings a strengths-based and person-centred philosophy to therapy. Her work reflects MLA Psychology’s broader commitment to accessible, evidence-based care tailored to the individual needs of each client and family.

Families increasingly seek psychologists who understand neurodiversity through an affirming lens rather than a deficit-focused model. Rahme’s therapeutic style prioritises creating safe, supportive environments where children and young people feel understood, respected, and empowered to build confidence and resilience. Sessions are designed to be engaging, collaborative, and practical, with strategies that can be applied in daily life at home, school, and within the community.

“At MLA Psychology, we believe meaningful therapy begins with genuine connection, empathy, and understanding,” said a spokesperson for MLA Psychology. “Tahlia Rahme’s neuroaffirming approach aligns strongly with our mission to provide compassionate support that recognises each young person’s unique strengths, experiences, and goals.”

Rahme works closely with parents, caregivers, schools, and support networks to ensure therapy extends beyond the consulting room and creates sustainable outcomes for young people navigating emotional, behavioural, and developmental challenges. Her collaborative model supports early intervention and personalised care planning, helping families feel informed and supported throughout the therapeutic journey.

Through flexible telehealth services, MLA Psychology continues to expand access to mental health support for families throughout metropolitan Melbourne, regional Victoria, and communities across Australia. This accessibility allows clients to engage with therapy in a familiar and comfortable environment while reducing barriers to care.

MLA Psychology provides therapy and psychological support services for children, adolescents, and adults, with a focus on neuroaffirming, evidence-based practice delivered through both telehealth and in-person support options.

To learn more about Tahlia Rahme services, visit https://mlapsychology.com/tahliarahme/.