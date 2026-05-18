Beverly Hills Neurosurgeon Offers Robotic Spine Surgery for Precision and Faster Recovery

Posted on 2026-05-18 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Beverly Hills Neurosurgeon

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-05-18 — /EPR Network/ — Wong Spine, the Beverly Hills practice of board-certified neurosurgeon Dr. Albert P. Wong, MD, now offers robotic-assisted spine surgery for patients across the greater Los Angeles area. Using robotic navigation and augmented reality guidance, Dr. Wong delivers a higher standard of surgical precision that reduces complications and speeds recovery for patients with herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and degenerative disc disease.

Robotic spine surgery allows the surgeon to plan each procedure in detail before the first incision, improving accuracy in implant placement and reducing risk. Combined with minimally invasive techniques, patients experience less post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster return to daily life. Full details on available procedures are listed on the Wong Spine surgery services page.

“Robotic technology enhances the surgeon’s ability to deliver consistently precise outcomes. When combined with minimally invasive techniques, patients benefit from smaller incisions, less pain, and faster recovery.”

Dr. Albert P. Wong, MD, Board-Certified Neurosurgeon, Wong Spine

Dr. Wong is dual fellowship-trained with advanced education from Stanford University and Northwestern University and has published more than 60 peer-reviewed scientific papers. He actively trains fellow surgeons in advanced spine procedures nationwide.

To schedule a consultation, call (310) 746-5918 or visit dralbertpwong.com. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

About Wong Spine

Dr. Albert P. Wong is a board-certified, dual fellowship-trained neurosurgeon in Los Angeles, CA, specializing in robotic spine surgery, minimally invasive procedures, endoscopic techniques, and artificial disc replacement. With 20-plus years of experience and over 60 scientific publications, he is recognized as one of the leading spine surgeons in Beverly Hills. Wong Spine is located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048. Visit dralbertpwong.com or call (310) 746-5918.

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