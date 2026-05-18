Martech Founder Kirsty Englander Predicts the Death of Traditional Agency Tools

Sunshine Coast, QLD, 2026-05-18 — /EPR Network/ — After over a decade within the marketing industry and years running a digital marketing agency herself, Kirsty Englander believes the traditional agency software model is approaching its breaking point.

The founder of JJungles has publicly challenged the long-standing “traditional” practice of stacking multiple tools together to manage agency operations – arguing that what is considered operationally “standard” has instead become one of the biggest causes of inefficiency, burnout, and workflow fragmentation across the marketing industry.

For years, agencies have relied on assembling collections of specialised software for every business function: one tool each for project management, invoicing, reporting, internal communication, email marketing, social media scheduling, file sharing, analytics, and more. The result has not been improved productivity, but operational overload.

“The industry convinced agencies that more tools meant more sophistication,” Englander says. “But in reality, most teams are drowning in disconnected systems, duplicated work, endless notifications, and fragmented information. Agencies have normalised operational chaos.”

Englander argues that many agency teams now spend significant portions of their day context-switching between platforms rather than focusing on strategy, creativity, or client outcomes. The operational burden created by managing and paying for dozens of separate tools has become particularly damaging for small to medium-sized agencies attempting to scale sustainably.

“The traditional martech stack model was built around solving individual problems in isolation,” she said. “What agencies actually need now is operational cohesion. The future isn’t twenty separate subscriptions stitched together. It’s one intelligent system that works as a complete operational ecosystem.”

Englander predicts the industry will increasingly move away from fragmented software stacks as agencies prioritise efficiency, simplicity, and operational clarity over tool quantity. Her commentary comes amid growing industry conversations surrounding marketer burnout, software fatigue, rising SaaS costs, and the increasing complexity of managing modern digital operations.

That belief has become the foundation behind JJungles AgencyOS – a unified platform Englander is currently building to consolidate all the operational functions agencies rely on into one connected workspace.

Contact:

Kirsty Englander, Founder & Head of Growth

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