LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Offshore Gas Platform in Norway

Oslo, Norway, 2026-05-18 — /EPR Network/ — A newly upgraded offshore gas platform in Norway has completed the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting across its production decks, maintenance walkways, and storage areas. The project is designed to improve worker safety and increase operational reliability in one of Europe’s most demanding offshore environments.

Offshore platforms face continuous exposure to salt spray, strong winds, moisture, and flammable gases. To meet these challenges, the operator selected corrosion-resistant LED explosion-proof luminaires engineered for hazardous marine applications.

The new lighting system delivers clear visibility in critical work zones while reducing power consumption and maintenance requirements.

“Reliable lighting is essential for offshore operations,” said Erik Johansen, platform maintenance manager. “The new LED system has improved safety conditions and reduced service interruptions.”

The project reflects the growing use of advanced hazardous-area lighting technology in Northern Europe’s offshore energy sector. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights