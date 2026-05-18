A New Compliance Cornerstone: INHENERGY Energy Storage Inverter Earns BV Spain Grid-Connection Certification

Guangdong, China, 2026-05-18 — /EPR Network/ — INHENERGY 7/8/9/10 kW single-phase low-voltage energy storage inverter (HI-7~10K-SL2) successfully passed three technical standards — UNE 217001 (general self-consumption requirements), UNE 217002 (low-voltage grid-connection technical requirements), and NTS 631 (grid operator’s connection code) – and complies with RD 647/2020 regulations. It has obtained Spanish grid-connection certification from Bureau Veritas. This milestone qualifies the series for safe and stable grid integration in Spain, provides authoritative compliance assurance for customers, and further solidifies INHENERGY’s compliance foothold for long-term development in the Spanish market.

The HI-7~10K-SL2 series, the core product of this certification, is precisely tailored for the Spanish market. It features 160% PV oversizing, low startup voltage (120V), and integrated anti-reverse power flow control, maximizing self-consumption benefits and fully complying with RD 244/2019. Equipped with a generator port and AC coupling, it supports mixed use of lead-acid and lithium batteries as well as multiple mainstream battery brands — flexibly covering homes, farms, and small shops to ensure uninterrupted power supply and lower electricity costs. Beyond meeting BV’s stringent grid-connection requirements, the inverter also offers off-grid backup capability, further enhancing its market competitiveness.

Fig. | HI-7~10K-SL2 Product Poster

Leveraging its established local footprint, INHENERGY’s single-phase low-voltage 6~10 kW and three-phase low-voltage 10~20 kW energy storage inverters have been deployed at scale across major Spanish cities including Madrid, Valencia, and Seville, covering a wide range of applications. The BV certification of the HI-7~10K-SL2 series further strengthens the product compliance portfolio, boosts local market competitiveness, and reinforces INHENERGY’s trusted reputation among end users and installers.

Photos: Spanish Customer Installation Cases

Spain stands as one of Europe’s most dynamic PV markets and also one of INHENERGY’s earliest overseas footholds.In the wake of the major power outage in April 2025, overall energy storage demand has surged. Grid-scale storage saw remarkable growth, while residential storage posted a temporary year-on-year drop in 2025; nevertheless, its long-term demand remains resilient. Compliance has become the core threshold for product market entry. Backed by relevant subsidies, the market still boasts considerable long-term potential.

“Obtaining the BV Spanish grid-connection certification represents authoritative recognition of our product technology and compliance,” stated INHENERGY’s Head of Overseas Business. “It fuels our confidence to further expand our presence in the Spanish market and marks a pivotal step in advancing the company’s localization strategy. Going forward, we will continue to take technology as the core driver to deliver efficient, safe and compliant energy storage solutions for users in Spain.”

Moving forward, INHENERGY will further deepen cooperation with leading authoritative testing institutions, focusing on safety regulations, grid connection and EMC. Through technological innovation, the company will consolidate its foundation of product compliance and safety, continuously expand its green energy footprint across Spain and globally, and enable every kilowatt of solar power to create tangible value.

About INHENERGY

Inhenergy Co., Ltd. is a holding subsidiary of the Inhe Group, well-versed in the energy equipment sector. Inhenergy focuses all efforts on high-yield hybrid & grid-connected inverters and software systems, covering R&D, production, test, quality control, sales and after-sales services. Honorably, Inhenergy was awarded the National High-tech Enterprise.

The core R&D team has more than 15 years of relevant experience. With multiple national patents granted, Inhenergy team has developed more than 50 series of hybrid & grid-connected inverters covering 3-125kW, all of which are well received in more than 80 countries/regions globally. Learn More: www.inhenergy.com