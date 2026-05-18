As Churches Continue to Close Their Doors Texas Who Will Take Their Place: Ashley Hays

Houston, TX, 2026-05-18 — /EPR Network/ — Chiazor Manuel, Kemetian Church of Krsts

“One must not let oneself be misled: they say ‘Judge not!’ but they send to Hell everything that stands in their way.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

Since the past time of the reincarnated angel Gabri-el as Yeshua reformed by Rome as Jesus Christ although actual history doesn’t provide proof of an olive oil ceremony, and his tribe was Levi because his genetic line of his mother, and it states his step father from the tribe of Judah was not his actual biological father. It has been said that if these actual facts proven by historical ledgers are ever expressed vocally the person, and or people are considered anti-christs, or the anti-christ.

Rapture Phenomenon

As wars continue to ravage the world many are discussing an event called the ” Rapture Phenomenon” . It has been said for over 2,000 years that all that are actual good saints will be taken within an instant to a spiritual paradise for safe keeping. As of 2026 there are wars, and rumors of wars killing thousands of people across the globe. Some are saying these events, and others are signs that the special event called the rapture is near.

Who is Ashley Hays

At the rise of the Christian Church there have been many people that consider themselves as chosen to teach the gospel for example Augustine of Hippo, and currently there is a lady that has emerged from the state of Texas speaking with clarity about the good news of Christian, and metaphysical concepts. As of late one of her popular lectures is about the establishment of the United States by the secret society called Freemasons. She even claims that the current resurrection of the old Egyptian deity Osiris is the anti-christ portraying the Greek deity Apollo spirit. Is she correct? Has her deeply passionate hope for the rapture phenomenon causing much stress as she expresses concerns in a video lecture making claims that she’s not actually sure of?

Ashley Hays is Osiris the Anti-christ?

Contact:

Kemetian Church of Krsts

https://www.kemetianchurchofkrsts.net