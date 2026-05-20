Studio Bennu Expands Creative Production Services in Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan, 2026-05-20 — /EPR Network/ — Studio Bennu, a creative production facility based in Detroit, Michigan, has announced the expansion of its professional media production services, strengthening its role as a hub for modern content creation.

The expansion is designed to support growing demand for high-quality digital content by offering enhanced access to photography production, Video Production Services, podcast recording, and fully equipped studio rental spaces. These services are tailored for businesses, agencies, influencers, and independent creators seeking professional production environments.

Located in Detroit, Michigan, the facility provides a controlled and flexible production space equipped with modern lighting systems, advanced audio setups, and versatile studio layouts suitable for commercial and creative projects. The environment is designed to support everything from brand campaigns and marketing content to social media production and interviews.

The studio also provides dedicated spaces for both visual and audio production workflows, including a professional Podcast Studio, enabling creators to produce high-quality content efficiently and consistently. This expansion reflects the increasing importance of professional content creation in today’s digital-first marketing landscape.

Studio Bennu continues to support the creative community by offering reliable production infrastructure that helps businesses and creators bring their ideas to life through impactful storytelling and visual media.

About Studio Bennu

Studio Bennu is a Detroit-based creative production studio specializing in photography, video production, podcasting, and studio rentals. The facility provides professional-grade production spaces designed to support creators, brands, and businesses in producing high-quality digital content.

Contact Information

Studio Bennu

Detroit, Michigan, United States

Phone: +1 810 623 3487

Email: info@studio-bennu.com

Website: https://www.studio-bennu.com/