“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR Puts High-Value Business Matching at the Forefront for Summer 2026

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-05-20 — /EPR Network/ — “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR will return to Tokyo Big Sight from June 24 to 26, 2026, bringing together more than 1,000 Japanese F&B exhibitors and an expected 40,000 global visitors. Dedicated exclusively to Japanese companies, the event gives international buyers direct access to a concentrated showcase of export-ready food and beverage (F&B) products, with a clear focus on business matching.

The exhibition, hosted by RX Japan, is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and co-organised with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). It will run alongside JFEX SUMMER and Food LogiX, allowing attendees to explore three exhibitions under one roof with a single badge.

Supporting Japan’s Growing Food Export Market



“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR supports Japan’s efforts to expand food exports by connecting domestic producers with actively sourcing international buyers. According to Nippon.com, Japan’s food exports surpassed JPY 1.7 trillion in 2025, marking 13 consecutive years of growth and a new record. This sustained momentum reflects rising global interest in Japanese cuisine and growing demand for high-quality, health-focused products, with trade shows continuing to play an important role in enabling in-person business engagement.

Designed Around Real Business Outcomes



Designed for international buyers with defined sourcing goals, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR offers direct access to authentic Japanese F&B producers known for their specialisation, craftsmanship, and quality. Bringing together a curated selection of export-ready suppliers, it creates a focused environment for business-driven conversations, enabling efficient discussions around product specifications, pricing, and distribution while accelerating decision-making and supporting faster paths to partnership.

The 2026 edition will also spotlight a strong mix of products that reflect both tradition and global demand, with a broad range of offerings spanning fresh and processed foods, snacks, beverages, and specialty ingredients, enabling buyers to efficiently compare options and identify the best fit for their markets.Featured highlights include HADATE UMI by SENRI CORPORATION, a premium sea urchin product from Japan positioned within the high-end seafood segment, and MATCHA MOCHI STAND PACK by SEIKI CO., LTD., made with Kyoto Uji matcha and presented in an individually wrapped, retail-ready format suited for international markets.

Also showcased are SHIMOMURA WAGYU BEEF by SHIMOMURA LIVESTOCK & MEAT CO., LTD., representing Japanese Black wagyu developed under a fully managed production system, and MATSUI PURE MALT WHISKY by MATSUI SHUZO CO., LTD., including sherry cask expressions from the Kurayoshi range that highlight Japan’s growing presence in the global whisky category.

Empowering Visitors to Plan Before They Arrive

The event’s exhibitor and product platform is now live, giving visitors a more streamlined way to plan and maximise their time onsite. Designed to facilitate targeted sourcing, it allows attendees to explore participating businesses and discover relevant products in advance, while features such as “Add to Plan” enable users to build a personalised shortlist of key exhibitors. This curated view helps visitors approach the event with a clear agenda. With plans easily downloadable or shareable, the platform enables more efficient navigation, encourages meaningful connections, and drives more productive outcomes.

Raising the Quality of Business Matching

RX Japan is introducing an updated visitor registration approach this year to enhance the quality of interactions onsite. While registration remains free for VIPs, managers, invited guests, and early registrants, a fee of JPY 5,000 will apply from June 19, 2026 at 17:01 JST, helping to create a more focused environment for business engagement. By refining the process, the organisers aim to attract higher-intent buyers and decision-makers, driving more productive discussions, stronger opportunities for exhibitors, and a more targeted sourcing experience for visitors.

Register Early to Connect with Japan’s Leading Food Exporters

Industry professionals are encouraged to secure their spot in advance and prepare their schedules to fully benefit from the event. Register to visit at https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-post#2&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site or find more information and registration details at https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb/visit.html.