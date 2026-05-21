Kiln Services Ltd Strengthens Advanced log drying kiln and wood drying kiln Solutions in Essex

Essex, UK, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — Kiln Services Ltd, a leading U.K manufacturer of timber drying and heat treatment systems, continues to deliver advanced log drying kiln and wood drying kiln solutions for the timber and biomass industries. Established in 1975, the company manufactures a wide range of drying systems designed to improve fuel quality, reduce energy waste, and support scalable production growth.

Kiln Services Ltd supplies drying systems for softwood sawmills, hardwood sawmills, pallet manufacturers, fencing producers, biomass operations, and specialist research facilities. The company manufactures kilns ranging from 2m³ to 280m³, including modular systems designed specifically for logs and woodchip drying.

Flexible log drying kiln Systems for Growing Production

Kiln Services Ltd manufactures modular log drying kiln systems with batch capacities from 12m³ to 200m³. Businesses can choose between 12m³, 20m³, and 30m³ modules depending on production requirements.

The modular design supports low-cost expansion. Existing insulated panels, door systems, and control systems remain in use when additional modules are added. This approach helps businesses increase drying capacity without major modifications to the original boiler plant.

A single 20m³ module can expand to a five-module 100m³ system as demand increases. Each additional module maintains the same airflow, venting performance, and heat output. Drying times therefore remain consistent throughout expansion.

Multiple Loading Options Improve Operational Efficiency

Each log drying kiln offers three loading methods to support different operational requirements.

Crates and IBC Units

Crates and IBC units provide organized batch loading and simplified handling during drying operations.

Hook Bin Loading

Hook bins allow operators to load up to three bins within the kiln system efficiently.

Bucket Loader Systems

Bucket loader loading enables direct placement of logs onto the kiln drying floor for larger-scale production environments.

Advanced wood drying kiln Technology Enhances Drying Performance

Every wood drying kiln from Kiln Services Ltd includes features designed to maximize efficiency and reduce unnecessary heat loss.

Multiple Air Pass Design

The multiple air pass system forces hot air repeatedly through the log stack instead of venting continuously. This process improves moisture removal while reducing wasted heat energy.

Automatic Airflow Reversal

Airflow reverses every two hours to ensure even drying throughout the batch. Reversing airflow also improves air penetration through dense log stacks and speeds up drying times.

Intelligent Humidity Control

Ventilators open only when programmed humidity conditions are reached. Hot wet air then exits the kiln while fresh dry air enters the chamber. Once humidity levels reduce, the ventilators close again to conserve heat energy.

At 70 degrees centigrade, one cubic metre of air can carry over 200 grams of water. This significantly improves drying efficiency compared to lower temperature systems.

Heat Recovery Reduces Energy Consumption

All multiple air pass systems include the option of heat recovery technology. This system uses hot wet exhaust air to pre-heat incoming fresh air before circulation.

Heat recovery can increase inlet air temperatures by up to 40 degrees centigrade while reducing running costs by up to 20%. This process improves thermal efficiency and lowers fuel consumption.

Kiln Dried Logs Deliver Better Fuel Performance

Freshly cut logs often contain moisture levels between 50% and 80%. High moisture content reduces heating efficiency because much of the energy gets used to evaporate water during combustion.

Kiln dried logs burn cleaner and produce more usable heat. Lower moisture content also reduces smoke production and improves overall combustion performance.

The drying process additionally sterilizes logs at 70 degrees centigrade, removing traces of wood boring insects and improving storage quality.

Compatible Heating Systems and Turnkey Solutions

Kiln Services Ltd manufactures systems compatible with automatic wood chip boilers, hand-fired biomass systems, kerosene systems, and natural gas heating systems.

The company also provides turnkey installations that include kiln systems, boiler plants, pipework, and electrical installations.

Kiln Services Ltd supplies high-performance log drying kiln systems and advanced wood drying kiln solutions for the timber and biomass industries.