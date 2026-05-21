Bond Rees Launches International Corporate Investigations Service to Protect Businesses Operating Across Borders

London, UK, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, has announced the launch of its International Corporate Investigations Service — a comprehensive, globally deployed capability designed to protect businesses whose interests, assets, employees, and operations extend beyond UK shores. The service addresses the full spectrum of cross-border corporate risk, from locating individuals and uncovering hidden assets in overseas jurisdictions, to tracking the movement of stolen funds, investigating the conduct of employees representing a business abroad, and recovering stolen property that has been moved across international boundaries.

“The moment a business operates internationally, its exposure to risk increases substantially,” said Aaron Bond, director of Bond Rees. “Jurisdiction becomes complicated, visibility reduces, and the ability to monitor, verify, and act on what is happening on the ground in another country becomes genuinely difficult for most organisations. Our International Corporate Investigations Service exists to bridge that gap — putting experienced investigators on the ground wherever the trail leads, and delivering the intelligence our clients need to protect their interests regardless of where in the world those interests happen to lie.”

The globalisation of business has brought with it a corresponding globalisation of corporate risk. According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), organisations with international operations are disproportionately represented among the victims of occupational fraud, with cross-border cases typically resulting in losses significantly higher than those confined to a single jurisdiction. Meanwhile, research by Control Risks found that a growing number of businesses are encountering significant integrity and compliance risks when operating in emerging markets — risks that standard internal due diligence processes are frequently ill-equipped to identify or address.

The Bond Rees International Corporate Investigations Service has been developed to meet the breadth and complexity of these challenges head-on. Operating through an established global network of vetted, in-country investigators and intelligence partners spanning Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, Bond Rees is able to deploy experienced operatives swiftly and discreetly across jurisdictions — conducting investigations to the same exacting standards of professionalism and legal compliance that the agency applies to its domestic caseload.

The service encompasses a wide and interconnected range of investigative disciplines. People searches and individual location services allow businesses to trace the whereabouts of overseas debtors, absconded employees, former directors, or individuals central to legal proceedings — including those who have deliberately relocated to evade accountability. Hidden asset searches conducted across foreign property registers, corporate filings, financial institutions, and associated entities enable businesses and their legal advisors to build a complete picture of an individual’s or organisation’s true financial position, regardless of how deliberately that picture has been obscured through offshore structures or nominee arrangements.

Employee conduct investigations form a significant and growing component of the service. Businesses routinely deploy staff to represent them in overseas markets — attending trade conferences, managing supplier relationships, overseeing site operations, or conducting client-facing work in territories where the employer has limited direct oversight. Bond Rees investigators are able to monitor and document employee behaviour during these periods, verifying that individuals are conducting themselves in accordance with their contractual obligations, company policy, and relevant legal requirements. In markets where bribery, facilitation payments, and hospitality violations carry serious regulatory consequences under the UK Bribery Act 2010, independent verification of employee conduct abroad is not merely prudent — it is an essential component of corporate compliance.

Movement tracking and itinerary verification services provide businesses with independent confirmation of where employees, contractors, or third-party representatives have actually been during overseas assignments — particularly valuable where expenses claims, client meeting records, or operational reports are subject to dispute or suspicion. Bond Rees investigators are able to shadow individuals discreetly, document their movements and associations, and deliver a timestamped, evidence-grade record of activity that can be used to support disciplinary proceedings, legal action, or regulatory reporting.

Where theft or misappropriation has already occurred, Bond Rees brings specialist capability to bear on both the recovery of stolen physical assets moved across international borders and the tracing of stolen funds that have been transferred through overseas accounts, shell companies, or cryptocurrency networks in an attempt to place them beyond reach. Working in close coordination with legal counsel and, where appropriate, law enforcement agencies across multiple jurisdictions, the agency is able to follow financial trails through even highly complex and deliberately obscured structures — identifying the current location of assets and building the evidential foundation needed to support freezing orders, asset recovery litigation, or criminal proceedings.

“Stolen funds rarely stay still,” Bond explained. “The individuals responsible for moving them are often sophisticated, and they use every tool available — layered corporate structures, multiple currency conversions, offshore accounts in jurisdictions chosen for their limited transparency — to make recovery as difficult as possible. Our investigators are equally sophisticated, and they are experienced in navigating precisely those structures. Distance and complexity are not the barriers they might appear to be.”

Bond Rees also provides international due diligence services for businesses considering partnerships, acquisitions, or significant commercial relationships with overseas entities or individuals. These investigations go beyond what standard background check providers are able to offer, delivering ground-level intelligence on the true reputation, financial standing, ownership structure, and litigation history of prospective partners in markets where publicly available information is limited, unreliable, or deliberately misleading.

“Entering a significant commercial relationship with an overseas party based solely on the information they choose to present is an exposure no business should accept,” Bond noted. “The reputational and financial consequences of getting that wrong — particularly in markets where legal recourse is limited — can be severe and long-lasting. Independent, in-country intelligence gathering before a commitment is made is one of the most effective risk management investments a business can make.”

Across all aspects of the International Corporate Investigations Service, Bond Rees maintains its commitment to operating within the legal frameworks of every jurisdiction in which it works — ensuring that all intelligence gathered is obtained lawfully, handled with absolute discretion, and presented to clients in a format that is immediately actionable and fully admissible where legal proceedings are anticipated.

“Corporate risk does not respect borders, and neither do we,” Bond added. “Wherever the investigation needs to go — whether that is tracking a movement across Europe, following a financial trail into the Middle East, or locating an individual who has made every effort not to be found — we have the network, the expertise, and the determination to get there. Our clients operate globally, and our investigations do the same.”

For more information about the Bond Rees International Corporate Investigations Service, visit www.bondrees.com or call 0800 002 9468.

About Bond Rees Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond

bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468

https://www.bondrees.com