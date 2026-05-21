Celebrating Recognition: Shreekant Patil’s Contributions as Jury Member for NEC 2025 Pre-Zonal Round and Mentor with E-Cell, IIT Bombay

Mumbai, India, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil is pleased to share that he has received two certificates of appreciation from IIT Bombay’s E-Cell. The first recognizes his role as a Jury Member for the Eureka! Pre-Zonal Round, an online screening round for NEC 2025, from which the top 50 teams were shortlisted for Eureka! Zonals. The second acknowledges his position as an external mentor with E-Cell IIT Bombay, where he has been guiding and mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs across Maharashtra since 2022.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Since 2022, Shreekant Patil has actively supported startups, students, and aspiring entrepreneurs through initiatives such as the NEC — National Entrepreneurship Challenge and E-Cell programs. His dedication aims to foster innovation, promote entrepreneurship, and nurture talent across the region.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is a passionate supporter of the startup ecosystem, providing numerous national and international platforms for startups and students to pitch their ideas, access seed funding assistance, and showcase their innovations — all on a pro bono basis. As the founder of PARENTNashik, MSMEHelp, Nashik which exports to Europe, and holding key positions such as Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and Vice President at IBSEA, mentor at EIT, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, United Nations, EU, & various countries from Europe, Middle East. he actively promotes entrepreneurship and innovation. His extensive network includes advisory roles with various chambers, government initiatives like Bhaskar Startup India, and mentorship at IIT Bombay and IIT Madras, enabling startups to gain visibility, resources, and guidance. Through his efforts, Shreekant is dedicated to fostering a thriving startup environment, empowering entrepreneurs, and contributing to India’s goal of self-reliance and sustainable growth.

He sincerely thanks IIT Bombay’s E-Cell for this recognition and remains committed to contributing to India’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

Shreekant Patil has also earned international advanced certifications from Asian Development Bank Institute — ADBI focused on sustainable development, environmental and social frameworks, and risk management in global infrastructure. Additionally, he completed four specialized programs from UNESCAP in areas like sustainable FDI, digital trade, carbon pricing, and digital marketing. These certifications reflect his commitment to aligning Indian ecosystems with international standards, enhancing his expertise in global development, climate policy, and responsible trade.