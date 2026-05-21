PropTech firm Unitify to invest up to $10m in US property management companies

HOUSTON, TX, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — PropTech company Unitify, a developer of property management software, plans to invest up to $10 million in the U.S.-based management firms, targeting small businesses in the property and HOA/condo management sectors.

By integrating its proprietary AI platform into their billing, maintenance, and resident communication systems, Unitify aims to raise its operating margins from roughly 10% to over 25%.

The investment combines the company’s own capital with contributions from investors supporting Unitify’s expansion into the U.S. market. The company’s target markets include Florida, Texas (Houston, Dallas, Austin), Southern California (San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County), Arizona (Phoenix, Scottsdale), Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, and North Carolina (Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham).

The U.S. property management industry is divided into two main segments. One focuses on managing properties as investment assets for owners. The other is HOA or condo management (Homeowners’ Associations or Condominiums), where key decisions are made by a board of directors and the association usually operates as a non-profit.

The HOA/condo management sector serves over 75 million residents across more than 370,000 associations. The market remains highly fragmented, however, with the 50 largest firms controlling only 15–20% of the market.

Revenue in the property management segment is estimated at over $120 billion in FY2025–2026, with average annual growth of about 2–2.3% over the past five years. About 330,000 property management companies in the U.S. oversee nearly 20 million rental properties totaling 49.5 million units. Leading market players include Greystar, Asset Living, RPM Living, BH Management Services, Willow Bridge Property Co., Cushman & Wakefield, and FPI Management.

Unitify is targeting both parts of the property management industry. It sees an opportunity for innovation, as many small independent operators managing between 2,000 and 10,000 units still rely on spreadsheets or software that is more than 20 years old. The average founder is 55 or older, creating a wave of ownership handovers and sales. Meanwhile, industry EBITDA margins average about 10%, but could potentially reach 25–35%.

“In the U.S., 51% of rental property owners use the services of management companies. The industry’s average profit margin stands at 10.4%, which translates to approximately $14 billion in total industry profit. The defining trend of 2025–2026 is AI automation: the share of companies using AI rose from 21% in 2024 to 34% in 2025. Furthermore, 94% of companies expect revenue growth over the next two years through the adoption of such tools, and Unitify is one of the market leaders,” Unitify CEO Ilya Sotonin said.

“We are looking for partners in the property management sector who are considering a business succession or exit, as well as those ready to scale their operations through a technological partnership with Unitify. We are also open to collaborating with HOA and condo management associations. Implementing our features — such as Billing & Payments, Maintenance & Requests, Resident Communications, E-Voting, AI-Powered Building Onboarding, Smart Building, and Resident API for Developers — significantly enhances both the quality of property management and the residents' quality of life.”

Unitify plans to complement its software sales model with strategic partnerships and acquisitions of property management firms in the U.S. The company intends to use these firms as a base to build its own management operations, demonstrating the effectiveness of both its software and management practices.

Unitify was founded in 2024 by a team of specialists with 15 years of experience in property management and the digitalization of housing and communal services. The Unitify team previously served over 20,000 residents through a management company, while their IT services for residential administration are now used by over 10,000 companies. Unitify’s solutions have been implemented in countries such as Armenia, Georgia, and Uzbekistan, with negotiations currently underway for entry into the Austrian, Spanish, Latvian, and Slovenian markets.

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