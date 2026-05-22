Fashion Sourcing: The #1 Global Sourcing & Buying Agency for Apparel Manufacturing

San Diego, California, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — As global fashion production continues to evolve, brands are increasingly searching for sourcing partners that can provide speed, reliability, flexibility, and complete manufacturing oversight. Fashion Sourcing, led by Laurent Gabay, is emerging as a leading global sourcing and buying agency focused on apparel, textiles, and fashion accessories manufacturing across Asia.

Positioned as a modern B2B sourcing platform, Fashion Sourcing helps fashion brands streamline the complex process of product development, factory sourcing, manufacturing coordination, and supply-chain management through one integrated system.

A Modern Global Sourcing & Buying Agency

Traditional sourcing models often involve multiple intermediaries, fragmented communication, and limited production transparency. Fashion Sourcing aims to modernize that process by offering brands direct access to vetted factories and manufacturing partners across major apparel production regions including:

China

India

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Thailand

Cambodia

The company operates as both a sourcing agency and a full-service buying office, helping businesses manage every stage of production from concept to final delivery.

Its sourcing and buying services include:

Apparel sourcing

Textile and fabric procurement

White-label and private-label manufacturing

Product development and tech packs

Sampling and pattern making

Quality control and inspections

Production oversight

Logistics and shipping coordination

By centralizing these operations, Fashion Sourcing helps brands reduce production delays, improve factory communication, and maintain greater visibility throughout the manufacturing process.

Supporting Brands of All Sizes

Fashion Sourcing works with startups, independent designers, e-commerce brands, wholesalers, and established fashion companies looking for scalable and flexible production solutions.

One of the platform’s major advantages is its low MOQ (minimum order quantity) production capabilities, allowing brands to:

Launch smaller collections

Test products before scaling

Reduce inventory risk

Produce limited-edition drops

Adapt quickly to market trends

This flexibility has become increasingly important as fashion businesses move toward leaner inventory models and faster production cycles.

“Modern sourcing is about more than finding factories,” says Laurent Gabay. “Brands today need strategic production partners capable of delivering transparency, speed, and long-term manufacturing reliability.”

Transparency and Manufacturing Efficiency

Fashion Sourcing places strong emphasis on production transparency and operational efficiency. Through direct factory relationships and integrated sourcing systems, the company helps brands monitor production timelines, maintain quality standards, and improve communication during manufacturing.

The company’s sourcing model focuses on:

Factory-direct production

Ethical manufacturing partnerships

Faster speed-to-market

Structured sourcing systems

End-to-end production management

As supply chains become increasingly global and competitive, brands are prioritizing sourcing partners capable of providing greater control and flexibility across international manufacturing operations.

Leading the Future of Apparel Sourcing

Under Laurent Gabay’s leadership, Fashion Sourcing is positioning itself as part of a new generation of sourcing and buying agencies designed for the modern fashion industry.

By combining sourcing expertise, global factory networks, low MOQ production, and end-to-end manufacturing services, the company continues expanding its role within the global apparel market.

As brands seek more agile, transparent, and scalable production systems, Fashion Sourcing is helping redefine how fashion businesses manage sourcing and manufacturing on a global level.