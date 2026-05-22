Mirror Mirror Imagination Group launches FUTURE OF RETAIL & HUMAN SHOPPING 2035 Crystal Ball Trend Report business & beauty futurologist JEANINE RECCKIO

New York, United States, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — For those who think actual retail stores are dead … think again. The Mirror Mirror Imagination Group, a leading global Trend Forecasting Agency, who works with powerhouse brands & retailers, has launched their new Future of Retail & Shopping 2035 Crystal Ball Trend Report and it’s quite interesting. Immersive Experiences + Living Brand Excitement is alive In-Store.

Mirror Mirror’s founder & CEO, Jeanine Recckio, is the visionary futurologist who has trend hunted & crowdsourced from the top futurists + investors + business leaders around the world to predict what’s NEXT.

The NOW is already sending a clear signal: over 80% of US Retail sales still come from physical stores, while e-commerce is aggressively taking over share at a swift pace. Humans are real, and they still love to see + touch + feel + smell. Big and small retailers are stepping up their immersive experiences, giving their in-store spaces some Love and Renewed Life. So retail stores are not extinct … but they certainly need to pivot + evolve + prepare or disappear.

The super powerful Gen Z and Alpha Gen consumers are demanding it … big time. They want experiences. They love the gamification of competitive shopping and surreal Loyalty & Rewards programs … far beyond points. It’s a game for them … it’s the gamification of futuristic shopping. They want crazy access to sports events + parties + pop-ups with influencers. Consumers of Today & Tomorrow are demanding major upgrades from retail stores.

According to Jeanine Recckio of Mirror Mirror, “Clever consumers of tomorrow want curated retail stores that feel more like a travel destination … they desire engaging expectations & experiences they can capture and share with friends and social. Humans actually have more than 7 senses … and the future generation is accelerating this. Surprise & delight beyond the imagination … make them buy something before they know they need it … that is the future.”

Shoppers often DISCOVER a trend or product on TikTok, but then go to Ulta or Sephora to see and smell & buy and then potentially replenish on Amazon. It’s path to purchase hybrid … brands & retailers need to embrace it. At the Mirror Mirror Imagination Group, we call it SHOWROOMING: a customer views a product in one place, yet hits the “buy now” trigger in another.

Consumer expectations are heightened; it’s their world. Therefore, businesses must “Evolve or Remain.” The transition is moving at record speed

“Humans want to engage with a product … they want to feel it on a whole other level. It’s a living breathing thing that they eat, wear, put in their home, sleep on, share with others, inhale … it’s a whole new wave of what it means to consume” – Jeanine Recckio, Business & Beauty Futurologist

In the future retail stores, prepare for bold reinvention, surreal lighting, insane architecture, cinematic involvement & immersive experiences where High Tech engages with Human Touch & Luxury Design Aspirations.

Get a sharper pulse on WHAT’S NEXT with Futurist Jeanine Recckio & the Mirror Mirror Imagination Group. Accelerate your product innovations & future-proof your retail-tainment designs. Navigating consumer signals in an unpredictable world is critical for success. The futuristic landscape is complex, and the future is closer than you think … ARE YOU READY?

About Business Futurologist Jeanine Recckio

Jeanine Recckio is a dynamic & diverse on-demand international business futurist expert. She is a brilliant source to empower global clients and private equity firms so they can act with confidence & clarity to strategically plan their intricate business future & outperform the competition. Now & Next.

Jeanine Recckio is a superstar visionary in the futuristic world of consumer product goods, human consumers, hybrid shopping, retail-tainment, product innovation, longevity, beauty, health, food, flavors, scent, high-tech high-touch devices, modern lifestyles & more. It’s all about the power of tomorrow.

As the Founder & CEO of the Mirror Mirror Imagination Group trend agency, she leads powerful CEO’s, business owners, celebrities, retailers, brands & investment executives into the FUTURE.

Jeanine interacts on a wide range of topics & global business sectors via private calls, teleconferences, interactive conversations, webcasts, virtual and live roundtables/meetings & in-person appointments.

About the Mirror Mirror Imaginaton Group & Crystal Ball Trend Reports

Mirror Mirror Imagination Group, founded by Jeanine Recckio, is the foremost authority on the business of beauty, fashion, lifestyles & retail around the world. Mirror Mirror’s services include: branding, creative marketing trend forecasting, manufacturing, R & D, product development, design, retail expansion, in-store design, packaging, PR & more.

Mirror Mirror Imagination Group publishes Crystal Ball Beauty & Lifestyle Trend Report, a fully customized forecasting magazine that helps companies peer deep into the future.

Our clients include fortune 500 companies, manufacturers, retailers, niche brands, suppliers & celebrities: Sephora, Ulta, P & G, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Oreal, Amazon, Target, Costco, LVMH, CVS, Wegmans, Estee Lauder, Coty, Revlon, Maybelline, La Roche Posay, Nivea, la prairie, Jessica Simpson, GLG, Guidepoint, Third Bridge, Bain & Co., Ogilvy, Mar-a-Lago spa, Korean International Trade Association KITA, Italian Trade Commission, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Bergdorf Goodman, Dior, Tom Ford beauty, M.A.C cosmetics, Crest, Kraft, Beiersdorf, Selfridges, Harrods, Levis, International Fragrances & Flavors, Ses and the City HBO, Garnier, Boticario Group Brazil, SuperGirl Warner Brothers & more.

Supercharge your modern strategic decision-making with accelerated intelligence from the Mirror Mirror Crystal Ball Trend Reports by Business Futurist JEANINE RECCKIO.

Join the conversation! Contact us for your FREE business review & report insights.

Instagram @mirrormirrorimaginationgroup info@MirrorMirrorInc.com tel 917 348 4291

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