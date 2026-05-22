Historic Charm Meets Hollywood Chrome: SouthCarolinaPictureCars.com Arrives

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — USA Movie Cars, a leading nationwide picture car rental and coordination service, today officially launched SouthCarolinaPictureCars.com, a specialized new platform dedicated to supporting the thriving film, television, commercial, advertising, and media production industry across South Carolina.

Historic Charm Meets Hollywood Chrome. The new platform gives productions immediate access to a diverse and authentic fleet of camera-ready vehicles that beautifully reflect the Palmetto State’s unique character. From elegant classic Southern automobiles and luxury vehicles gliding through Charleston’s historic districts to rugged pickup trucks navigating Lowcountry plantations and coastal marshes, beach cruisers for Myrtle Beach, powerful muscle cars, police cruisers, emergency vehicles, and specialty rigs for Columbia and Greenville scenes — SouthCarolinaPictureCars.com delivers genuine Southern heritage with professional Hollywood reliability.

“South Carolina perfectly blends historic charm with modern appeal, and its vehicles should do the same,” said Rob Rutledge, founder and Picture Car Coordinator of USA Movie Cars. “Historic charm meets Hollywood chrome — that’s the standard we set with SouthCarolinaPictureCars.com. Productions can now access authentic, high-quality vehicles and seamless coordination from the coast to the Upstate.”

Key Features of SouthCarolinaPictureCars.com:

Wide selection of production-ready vehicles including classic Southern cars, luxury vehicles, muscle cars, modern exotics, pickup trucks, and emergency vehicles

Full statewide coverage serving Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Hilton Head, Florence, and surrounding areas

Complete professional coordination: sourcing, delivery, on-set support, modifications, and insurance assistance

Free vehicle listing program for South Carolina car owners — list at no cost, earn competitive rental income, retain full ownership, and potentially appear as background talent

The platform uses a proven crowdsourced model that directly connects passionate local South Carolina vehicle owners with national and international productions. This ensures greater vehicle variety and on-screen authenticity while keeping film production dollars circulating within South Carolina’s local economy.

South Carolina continues to rise as a premier filming destination thanks to its diverse landscapes, historic appeal, skilled crews, and competitive incentives. SouthCarolinaPictureCars.com removes a key logistical barrier, making the Palmetto State even more competitive and filmmaker-friendly.

USA Movie Cars has supplied picture vehicles to major studios and streamers including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney, Warner Bros., and Paramount. The launch of SouthCarolinaPictureCars.com marks another strategic expansion, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing professional picture car services in every state.

Site Contact Information

Phone: 602-882-2705

Email: info@southcarolinapicturecars.com

Website: https://southcarolinapicturecars.com

Media Contact Information

Rob Rutledge Picture Car Coordinator South Carolina Picture Cars / USA Movie Cars

Phone: 602-882-2705

Email: info@southcarolinapicturecars.com

For more information, to browse available vehicles, or to list a car for rental, visit https://southcarolinapicturecars.com.

About USA Movie Cars USA Movie Cars is a nationwide picture car rental and coordination service operating in all 50 states. The company specializes in supplying classic cars, muscle cars, modern exotics, emergency vehicles, trucks, and specialty rigs for film, television, advertising, and media productions.