DAB Graphics Ltd Showcases Bespoke Wooden Lecterns and Waymarker Solutions in Grimsby

Grimsby, UK, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — DAB Graphics Ltd is continuing to provide high-quality Wooden Lecterns and waymarkers designed for parks, heritage locations, wildlife areas, schools, and countryside trails. Built using responsibly sourced materials, the company’s bespoke outdoor display products combine durability, sustainability, and attractive natural finishes for long-term outdoor use.

DAB Graphics Ltd Expands Outdoor Display Solutions

DAB Graphics Ltd designs and manufactures made-to-order Wooden Lecterns, pedestal displays, vertical sign frames, and waymarkers from its Grimsby facility. Each product is created to support outdoor interpretation, visitor navigation, and educational engagement across a wide range of public spaces.

The company focuses on combining practical outdoor performance with natural materials that complement rural and environmentally sensitive settings. From heritage attractions to woodland walks, the products are designed to blend naturally into the surrounding landscape.

Natural Oak Wooden Lecterns for Outdoor Interpretation

Prime-Grade Oak Construction

All Wooden Lecterns are manufactured using responsibly sourced prime-grade air-dried and green oak. As a native hardwood, oak offers excellent durability and natural weather resistance for outdoor use.

The timber develops a natural silver tone over time, helping the displays blend effortlessly into parks, reserves, and historic environments. Oak also supports environmentally conscious projects due to its sustainable qualities.

Durable Outdoor Design Features

Each of the company’s Wooden Lecterns and pedestal display frames is angled at 45 degrees for comfortable reading. Large drainage slots help reduce standing rainwater and improve panel protection during poor weather.

The display panels include 18mm marine-grade plywood backing boards and secure metal fixings for additional strength. Bases are coated with bitumen and supplied with stainless steel pins to improve ground anchoring and long-term durability.

All frame edges, legs, and posts are chamfered or rounded smooth to improve visitor safety in public locations.

Flexible Finishing Options

Customers can choose to leave the oak untreated for a natural weathered appearance or apply Osmo Oil wood preservative to enhance the timber grain and slow the ageing process.

The removable display panels work with Aluminium Durapanel or Acrylic systems and do not require additional clear plastic coverings.

Bespoke Vertical Signs and Entrance Features

DAB Graphics Ltd also produces heavy-duty oak vertical signs and entrance displays for parks, reserves, and public attractions.

The company’s monolith-style oak signs feature routed text and decorative detailing, while upright sign frames include weather peaks for improved outdoor protection.

For larger projects, bespoke Gateway signs incorporate laser-cut steel headers and decorative embellishments designed to create a strong visual impact at entrances and visitor locations.

Custom Waymarkers for Trails and Outdoor Navigation

DAB Graphics Ltd manufactures bespoke waymarkers for woodland routes, parks, nature trails, and activity areas. Products range from simple coloured directional discs to complete waymarker posts with routed text, inset graphics, and trail markers.

Sustainable Waymarker Materials

The company offers waymarkers in FSC-certified oak, pressure-treated softwood, and 100% recycled plastic. Recycled plastic options help reduce landfill waste while supporting environmentally focused outdoor projects.

Oak posts are sourced from a local FSC-certified timber mill and cut to order with four-way weather cuts or angled finishes.

Waymarker Disc Options

Waymarker discs are available in ACM (Dibond), Flexible Styrene PVC, GRP fiberglass, Foamex, and laser-etched stainless steel.

Full-colour graphics, anti-graffiti finishes, QR codes, wildlife symbols, and bespoke shapes can all be incorporated into the final design.

Interactive Rubbing Discs for Visitor Engagement

DAB Graphics Ltd also creates rubbing discs and plaques that encourage interactive outdoor learning experiences for families and visitors.

The collection includes wildlife images, birds, insects, plants, animal footprints, and nature-themed designs suitable for trails and educational activities.

Each rubbing disc is designed with smooth edges, pre-drilled holes, coloured backgrounds, and optional braille features to improve accessibility and safety.

For more information about Wooden Lecterns and waymarkers, contact DAB Graphics Ltd in Grimsby on 01472 488085.

DAB Graphics Ltd manufactures high-quality outdoor interpretation and navigation products including Wooden Lecterns and custom waymarkers for parks, heritage locations, woodland trails, and public outdoor environments.