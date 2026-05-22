Connolly England Reinforces Its Legacy of British Luxury Through Contemporary Craftsmanship and Timeless Design

London, United Kingdom, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — Connolly England, the historic British luxury brand known for its craftsmanship, heritage, and refined aesthetic, continues to strengthen its position as a leading name in contemporary luxury lifestyle design.

Founded in 1878, Connolly England built its global reputation by supplying premium leather to some of the world’s most prestigious automotive manufacturers, including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Jaguar. Today, the brand has evolved into a modern luxury house offering fashion, leather goods, accessories, interiors, and curated lifestyle collections inspired by timeless British elegance.

Blending heritage craftsmanship with modern sophistication, Connolly England is recognized for its understated approach to luxury, emphasizing quality materials, artisanal production, and enduring design over seasonal trends. Its collections reflect a philosophy centered on authenticity, functionality, and refined simplicity.

The brand’s flagship store at 4 Clifford Street in London serves as both a retail destination and cultural space, bringing together fashion, art, craftsmanship, and interiors in a uniquely immersive environment. The space regularly hosts creative collaborations, exhibitions, private events, and curated experiences that celebrate British design and craftsmanship.

Under the creative leadership of Isabel Ettedgui, Connolly England has successfully reimagined its historic identity for a global audience while maintaining the integrity and craftsmanship that have defined the brand for more than a century.

As a brand, Connolly is rooted in craftsmanship, creativity, and timeless living, the company stated. “We continue to evolve while remaining deeply connected to our heritage and the values that define true luxury.”

With growing international recognition across fashion, interiors, and lifestyle markets, Connolly England remains committed to producing collections that combine heritage, innovation, and enduring British style.

For more information, visit www.connollyengland.com