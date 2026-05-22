HDTV Supply Announces In-Stock 12×28 HDMI Video Wall Matrix Switch with Apps, Web GUI, Fast Switching, CAT6 Extension to 450 ft Under $7,000

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading supplier of advanced AV solutions, introduces its 1080P 12×28 HDMI Matrix Switcher with integrated video wall functionality and CAT6 extension capabilities up to 450 feet.

Designed for commercial and professional AV environments, this matrix switcher enables flexible routing of multiple HDMI sources to multiple displays while supporting large-scale video wall configurations.

It is ideal for sports bars, retail environments, command centers, corporate offices, educational facilities, and digital signage applications.

Reasons that sets this 1080p 12×28 Modular HDMI Matrix Switcher supporting CAT6 up to 450 feet apart from others:

36×36 Chassis Size

Sends 1080p video over a CAT5e/6/7 cable to 450 feet.

Built-in Video Wall Processor

Fast 80ms Switching & 80ms Latency

All TVs in synch with each other

Resolution Scaling on all Out Cards

Separate Audio on all Cards

Optional HDMI Quad-View Card (4-Pics on 1-Display)

Uses 4-port IN & OUT Cards

Uses 4-Port LHDT HDMI to CATx w/POE to 450 feet

40-Preset Scenes that can be Saved and Recalled

Optional cards available like SDI, Fiber, and more

Rack-mountable

Optional Crestron, RTI, Elan & 2-Way Control4 Drivers

Key Highlights of 1080p 12×28 HDMI Matrix Switcher Product:

Supports up to 12 HDMI inputs and 28 display outputs

Integrated video wall functionality for multi-screen displays

Extends HDMI signals over CAT6 up to 450 feet

Supports full HD 1080P video resolution

Flexible routing of sources to multiple displays

Centralized AV switching and display management

Reduces cabling complexity in large installations

Designed for reliable commercial AV performance

This HDMI matrix switcher provides a scalable solution for managing high-definition content distribution across multiple zones and display configurations.

A spokesperson from HDTV Supply highlighted the additional value included with every product and solution:

A 5-minute podcast highlighting key advantages, practical use cases, and important factors to consider before buying

Direct access to experienced technical support for planning, installation, and deployment, ensuring reliable performance and smooth execution”

The matrix system is also engineered with secure and stable operation in mind. Centralized management helps control switching permissions and maintain protected signal routing across all connected displays.

This reduces the risk of unauthorized changes while supporting consistent and reliable AV performance in professional environments

The spokesperson answered these questions:-

Q1: What is a 12×28 HDMI matrix switcher?

It is a system that allows up to 12 HDMI sources to be routed to as many as 28 displays with flexible switching options.

Q2: What is the advantage of the video wall feature?

The video wall function allows multiple displays to work together as one large visual presentation for impactful content delivery.

Q3: How far can the HDMI signal be extended?

The system can extend signals over CAT6 cable up to 450 feet.

Q4: Where can this system be used?

It is ideal for sports bars, retail stores, corporate offices, digital signage networks, and control room environments.

Q5: Is the system designed for secure operation?

Yes, it includes centralized management and controlled routing features to help maintain secure and reliable AV distribution.

Discover advanced HDMI distribution, explore video wall capabilities, and buy now: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-12×28-hdmi-matrix-switcher-w-video-wall-function-over-cat6-to-450-feet.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-805-807-9935

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/1080p-12×28-hdmi-matrix-switcher-w-video-wall-function-over-cat6-to-450-feet.html

PODCAST: https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/playlists

EMAIL: press[at]hdtvsupply.com



About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audio-video solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, the company has built a trusted reputation in the AV industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply delivers innovative solutions tailored to diverse requirements.