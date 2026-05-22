LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Paint Manufacturing Plant in Poland

Posted on 2026-05-22 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Warsaw, Poland, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — A paint and coatings manufacturer in Poland has successfully installed LED explosion-proof lighting across its blending, filling, and storage departments. The project supports higher safety standards and improved efficiency throughout the facility.

Paint manufacturing involves the use of solvents and flammable chemicals, requiring dependable lighting solutions designed for hazardous environments. The selected LED explosion-proof fixtures provide stable illumination with low heat output and strong resistance to chemical exposure.

The company also expects long-term savings through reduced maintenance and lower power consumption.

“Safety is a top priority in our production process,” said Piotr Nowak, plant manager. “The LED lighting upgrade has improved working conditions while supporting our sustainability goals.”

The installation demonstrates growing demand for explosion-proof LED solutions in Eastern Europe’s manufacturing sector. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more