LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Paint Manufacturing Plant in Poland

Warsaw, Poland, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — A paint and coatings manufacturer in Poland has successfully installed LED explosion-proof lighting across its blending, filling, and storage departments. The project supports higher safety standards and improved efficiency throughout the facility.

Paint manufacturing involves the use of solvents and flammable chemicals, requiring dependable lighting solutions designed for hazardous environments. The selected LED explosion-proof fixtures provide stable illumination with low heat output and strong resistance to chemical exposure.

The company also expects long-term savings through reduced maintenance and lower power consumption.

“Safety is a top priority in our production process,” said Piotr Nowak, plant manager. “The LED lighting upgrade has improved working conditions while supporting our sustainability goals.”

The installation demonstrates growing demand for explosion-proof LED solutions in Eastern Europe’s manufacturing sector. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights