eXo Platform launches MCP server for secure AI integrations in the digital workplace

Paris, France, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — eXo Platform announces the availability of its MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, a new capability that enables external AI assistants to connect to digital workplace content and tools, while ensuring full data control.

Bringing together embedded AI and open ecosystems, with nearly 100 tools across collaboration, knowledge, and productivity workflows

As the use of generative AI accelerates within organizations, one question becomes central: how can these technologies be leveraged without losing control over data? With its MCP server, eXo provides a concrete answer by enabling the orchestration of interactions between artificial intelligence and information systems within a secure and governed framework.

“AI can only create value within organizations if it operates within a controlled framework. With the MCP server, we enable organizations to benefit from innovation while maintaining full control over their data and usage,” says Veronika Mazour Mestrallet, CEO of eXo Platform.

Designed to open the digital workplace to the AI ecosystem, the eXo MCP server allows AI assistants and compatible automation platforms to interact with eXo Platform via a standardized protocol, while fully complying with security and governance rules. Unlike traditional APIs, MCP exposes tools in a format that AI models can directly understand and use.

This approach extends eXo’s controlled AI strategy, already embedded at the core of the platform: AI directly integrated into the platform to assist users in their daily tasks, now enhanced by the ability to interact with external AI in multi-system environments.

A secure bridge between AI and organizational content

The MCP server acts as a secure interface between AI models and organizational data. It provides access to contextualized content (documents, activity streams, notes, tasks, etc.) while strictly respecting user access permissions and governance policies.

MCP thus transforms the role of AI within organizations: from a simple conversational assistant, it becomes a fully operational assistant capable of interacting with business tools and executing concrete actions.

Organizations can:

use eXo’s built-in AI for direct assistance at the core of daily usage

connect external agents to orchestrate more complex workflows

or combine both approaches within a fully governed environment

This flexibility allows organizations to adapt AI usage to each organization’s priorities: openness, sovereignty, performance, or control.

Full coverage of the eXo digital workplace

The eXo MCP server exposes nearly one hundred tools covering all platform use cases: document management, collaboration, tasks, content, events, and social interactions.

Rather than a limited API covering only a few use cases, eXo offers full digital workplace coverage. Users can:

interact with AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT or Le Chat (Mistral AI)

integrate eXo with other business tools within a single workflow

create custom AI agents

or connect the platform to automation tools such as n8n, Make, or Zapier

Users benefit from great flexibility in choosing their tools, while keeping eXo as a unified and secure platform for collaboration and knowledge management.

The MCP server can also be used with private or internal AI agents approved by the organization.

Security and sovereignty at the core of the approach

The eXo MCP server was designed around a key principle: enabling openness without compromising security.

Administrators control authorized services via OAuth, while each user retains oversight over the access they grant. Existing permissions are strictly enforced: an external assistant can only access data already accessible to the user.

Connections can be reviewed and revoked at any time, ensuring transparency and control.

A new step toward controlled AI

With the launch of its MCP server, eXo reaches a key milestone in its vision of a digital workplace enhanced by useful, responsible, and controlled AI.

“Our ambition is clear: to make the digital workplace the anchor point for AI within organizations. The MCP server makes it possible to orchestrate open AI ecosystems while ensuring the level of trust required for large-scale adoption within organizations,” adds Veronika Mazour Mestrallet.

Availability

The eXo MCP server is now available on the eXo Hubs platform as well as in cloud environments and OEM partner solutions.

About eXo Platform

eXo Platform is a leading provider of open-source and sovereign digital workplace solutions, supporting organizations for over 20 years in building collaborative, secure and flexible work environments.

Its platform combines communication, collaboration, knowledge management and engagement in a unified experience, enhanced with controlled AI.

eXo Platform has over one million users and numerous clients in France and internationally, including the Élysée (French Presidential Office), Inria, the Occitanie Region, Schiever, Airbus DS Airborne Solutions, Groupe Gilbert, Mutavie, Schleswig-Holstein (German Ministry of Social Affairs), and the U.S. Department of Defense.

As an open-source and sovereign alternative to proprietary solutions such as Microsoft 365 and its AI assistant Copilot, eXo Platform enables organizations to deploy and operate their digital workplace on their own terms, whether on-premise or in the cloud.

Website: https://www.exoplatform.com/

Press contact

Anne-Sophie Duport

asduport@exoplatform.com

+33 6 84 14 61 83