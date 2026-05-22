IIM Kozhikode Chief Technology Officer Programme Strengthens Executive Learning for Technology

Mumbai, India, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — As organizations continue to accelerate digital transformation, cloud adoption, and AI-led innovation, senior technology leaders are under growing pressure to combine technical depth with strategic vision. The IIM Kozhikode Chief Technology Officer Programme, delivered in collaboration with Emeritus and supported by Kellogg Executive Education, is designed to help current and aspiring technology leaders build the capabilities needed to guide enterprise-wide technology strategy.

For professionals exploring a chief technology officer programme, this offering stands out for its executive focus, immersive learning format, and strong institutional backing. The programme is designed for professionals with at least 10 years of work experience and includes live online learning, campus immersion, business simulations, and capstone-based application.

Programme foundation

The programme brings together IIM Kozhikode’s academic strength and Kellogg Executive Education’s global perspective to create a leadership learning experience for senior professionals. According to the programme details, participants engage with technology strategy, digital transformation, AI, blockchain, automation, and governance through a structured executive curriculum.

This makes it highly relevant for leaders who want to move beyond operational technology management and into broader business leadership. For professionals comparing AI and leadership-focused offerings, the programme also aligns with the growing demand for ai certificate programs that support strategic decision-making rather than only technical specialization.

Tech leadership focus

The programme is built around the evolving responsibilities of a modern CTO, including digital transformation, innovation leadership, enterprise architecture, cybersecurity, and AI-enabled business strategy. Publicly available programme material shows that the curriculum includes both IIM Kozhikode-led modules and Kellogg Executive Education certificate courses, creating a dual-learning structure that combines strategic leadership with applied AI concepts.

This combination is especially valuable for leaders in technology, product, digital transformation, fintech, and enterprise architecture roles. It also positions the programme as one of the more relevant executive-level options for professionals looking for ai certificate programs that connect artificial intelligence to business growth and transformation.

Learning design

The learning format is designed for working executives who need flexibility without losing depth. The programme includes live online lectures from IIMK faculty, masterclasses from CXOs and tech leaders, a three-day campus immersion, a capstone project, and practical case-based learning across real business scenarios.

Kellogg’s contribution adds two online certificate courses focused on AI and growth strategy, with topics such as AI applications, business transformation, and leadership for growth. This makes the programme relevant not only for CTOs, but also for leaders who want structured exposure to ai certificate programs with executive-level business context.

Eligibility and value

The programme is intended for graduates or diploma holders with a minimum of 10 years of work experience, making it suitable for senior professionals and emerging C-suite leaders. It is positioned for CTOs, aspiring CTOs, entrepreneurs, and executives who want to sharpen their strategic technology leadership capabilities.

Participants who complete the programme successfully receive an IIM Kozhikode certificate and Executive Alumni Status, along with Kellogg digital certificates for the relevant online modules. That combination of recognition, peer learning, and applied curriculum gives the programme strong value for professionals planning the next stage of their leadership journey.

Market relevance

The timing of the programme aligns with the rising importance of CTOs in enterprise decision-making and the growing business need for AI-ready leadership. Public reporting around the launch highlights the programme’s focus on digital transformation, innovation, and executive-level technology strategy.

For professionals searching for a chief technology officer programme, the IIM Kozhikode option offers a strong mix of academic credibility, global learning, and practical leadership application. For those comparing ai certificate programs, it also provides a differentiated pathway because AI is taught in the context of strategy, governance, and enterprise impact rather than as a standalone technical course.

About Emeritus India

Emeritus India is a professional education platform that partners with leading institutions to make high-quality executive learning more accessible. Through this collaboration, it supports the delivery of programmes that combine university-backed learning, industry relevance, and flexible formats for working professionals.

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/