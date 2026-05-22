Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cardiovascular Device Market to Reach $146182 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cardiovascular device market looks promising with opportunities in the pacemaker, defibrillator, stent, cardiac catheter, guidewire, heart valve, electrocardiogram, and event monitor markets. The global cardiovascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $146182 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, the growing adoption of advanced medical technology, and the increasing demand for wearable & remote monitoring devices.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cardiovascular device market to 2035 by type (cardiac rhythm management, interventional cardiac devices, peripheral vascular devices, cardiac assist devices, structural heart devices, cardiovascular surgery, electrophysiology, and diagnostic & monitoring devices), device (pacemaker, defibrillator, stent, cardiac catheter, guidewire, heart valve, electrocardiogram, event monitor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, interventional cardiac device is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the device category, stent is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on cardiovascular device market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, St. Jude Medical Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc. are the major suppliers in the cardiovascular device market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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