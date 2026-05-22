Lucintel Forecasts the Global Power Over Ethernet Market to Reach $2,805 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global power over ethernet market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The global power over ethernet market is expected to reach an estimated $2,805 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for cost effective power & data solutions, the growing demand in commercial buildings & offices, and the rising demand for energy efficient solutions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in power over ethernet market to 2035 by device type (power sourcing equipment and powered device), application (connectivity, security & access control, infotainment, and led lighting & control), end use (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the device type category, powered device is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on power over ethernet market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Cisco Systems, Texas Instruments, Linear Technology, Microsemi Corp, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom Ltd, Monolithic Power Systems are the major suppliers in the power over ethernet market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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