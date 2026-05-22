Lucintel Forecasts the Global Smart Elevator Market to Reach $65,942 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart elevator market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and institutional markets. The global smart elevator market is expected to reach an estimated $65,942 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for energy efficient systems, the rising demand for touchless solutions, and the increasing adoption of smart technologies.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in smart elevator market to 2035 by component (control system, maintenance system, and communication system), service (new installation, modernization, and maintenance), end use (residential, commercial, institutional, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the component category, control system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

ThyssenKrupp, OTIS Elevator, KONE, Schindler Group, Hitachi Hyundai Elevator, Hyundai Elevator, Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitec, Motion Control Engineering are the major suppliers in the smart elevator market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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