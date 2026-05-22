Lucintel Forecasts the Global Stent Market to Reach $34,221 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global stent market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and ambulatory surgical center markets. The global stent market is expected to reach an estimated $34,221 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing adoption of advanced drug-eluting stents, the growing demand for technological advancement in stent design, and the rising hospital infrastructure & cardiac care centers.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in stent market to 2035 by type (coronary stents and peripheral vascular stents), material (metal and polymer), technology (bare metal stents, drug eluting stents, and bioreabsorbable stents), end use (hospital and ambulatory surgical center), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, coronary stent is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, hospital is expected to witness higher growth.

Download sample by clicking on stent market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Abbott Laboratory, Boston Scientific, Medtronic public limited company, C R Bard, Cook Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health are the major suppliers in the stent market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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