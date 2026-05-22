Lucintel Forecasts the Global Structural Heart Device Market to Reach $26,993 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global structural heart device market looks promising with opportunities in the aorta and mitral markets. The global structural heart device market is expected to reach an estimated $26,993 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing adoption of advanced imaging and diagnostic tools, the rising demand for technological advancements in structural heart devices, and the increasing adoption for prevalence of lifestyle-related heart conditions.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in structural heart device market to 2035 by procedure (repair and replacement), position (aorta, mitral, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the procedure category, repair is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the position category, aorta is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on structural heart device market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, LivaNova PLC, C. R. Bard, Inc., CryoLife Inc., JenaValve Technology Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. are the major suppliers in the structural heart device market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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