Lucintel Forecasts the Global Transport Flooring Market to Reach $6,260 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global transport flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the train, aircraft, and automotive markets. The global transport flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $6,260 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for public transport systems, the growing adoption of electric vehicles & modern fleets, and the rising demand for investment in railway infrastructure projects.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in transport flooring market to 2035 by type (nylon, rubber, vinyl , polypropylene, and others), application (train, aircraft, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, vinyl is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on transport flooring market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Forbo Flooring Systems, Altro, Nora systems, Tarkett, Gerflor, Graboplast, Responsive Industries are the major suppliers in the transport flooring market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Bone Fixation Screw Market

CCLD Adapter Market

Cefotaxime Sodium API Market

Charge Adapter Market

Circulating Tumor Cell and Cancer Stem Cell Market