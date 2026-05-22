Lucintel Forecasts the Global Wheelchair Market to Reach $11,076 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global wheelchair market looks promising with opportunities in the homecare, rehabilitation center, hospital, and ambulatory surgical center markets. The global wheelchair market is expected to reach an estimated $11,076 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for advanced electric wheelchairs, the increasing demand for patient comfort & independence, and the rising demand for chronic diseases causing mobility issues.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in wheelchair market to 2035 by product (manual wheelchair and electric wheelchair), age group (geriatric, adult, and pediatric), end use (homecare, rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product category, manual wheelchair is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, homecare is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on wheelchair market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corporation, Permobil, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Notion, Ottobock, MEYRA GmbH, Hoveround Corporation, Golden Technologies, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd. are the major suppliers in the wheelchair market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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