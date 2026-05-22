Rodney T. Kornegay Earns Prestigious CFP Certification

Brockton, MA, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — Rodney T Kornegay, CFP®, Financial Adviser at Eagle Strategies in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, has attained his CFP® certification, the standard in financial planning, and has been authorized by CFP Board to use the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® certification marks. Rodney has worked at New York Life since 2012 and is responsible for helping individuals, families, and business owners develop comprehensive financial strategies, including retirement planning, investment planning, insurance planning, and wealth accumulation strategies–the standard in financial planning.

The CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of CFP Board, including having successfully completed financial planning coursework at an accredited college or university and passed the 6-hour comprehensive CFP® certification exam. The exam covers the following areas: Professional Conduct and Regulations, General Principles of Financial Planning, Risk Management and Insurance Planning, Investment Planning, Tax Planning, Retirement Savings and Income Planning, Estate Planning and Psychology of Financial Planning.

CFP® professionals commit to CFP Board to act as a fiduciary, which means acting in the best interests of the client at all times when providing financial advice. They also commit to upholding CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession’s body of knowledge.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFP® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ in the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization’s initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks. For more about CFP Board, visit www.CFP.net.

Financial Adviser for Eagle Strategies LLC Eagle Strategies LLC is a New York Life Company. Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC (member FINRA/SIPC), A Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life Company. TWO LAKESHORE CENTER 2ND FLOOR SUITE 204 BRIDGEWATER, MA 02324. Agent – New York Life Insurance Company.

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cfp certification, financial planning