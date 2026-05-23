Green House Water Solutions Launches Advanced RO Water Filtration Services

Houston, United States, 2026-05-23 — /EPR Network/ —Houston, TX, 23/05/2026 – Green House Water Solutions is proud to announce the launch of its advanced RO water filtration services for homes and businesses in Houston and nearby areas. This new service helps families get clean, safe, and great-tasting drinking water every day.

Water quality is a growing concern in many parts of Texas. Tap water may contain chlorine, heavy metals, and other harmful contaminants. To solve this problem, Green House Water Solutions now offers modern reverse osmosis (RO) systems that remove impurities and improve water quality at home.

Advanced RO Systems for Clean and Safe Water

The new RO water filtration systems use multi-stage filtration and a high-quality membrane to remove unwanted particles from water. These systems are designed to provide pure drinking water while keeping minerals balanced.

Key Features of the Service

Removes chlorine, lead, and harmful contaminants

Improves taste, smell, and clarity of water

Provides safe drinking water for families

Easy installation and long-lasting performance

These systems are ideal for homeowners who want better water for drinking, cooking, and daily use.

Solving Houston Water Problems

Houston is known for hard water and changing water quality. Many homes face issues like bad taste, odor, and mineral build-up. Green House Water Solutions helps solve these problems with reliable filtration and purification systems.

Common Water Issues in Houston

Hard water minerals like calcium and magnesium

Chlorine and chemical taste

Sediment and rust particles

Concerns about water safety

The new RO systems are built to handle these local challenges and provide consistent, clean water.

Professional Installation and Support

Green House Water Solutions offers complete service, including water testing, system selection, and professional installation. Their team ensures every system is set up correctly for the best performance.

What Customers Can Expect

Free water testing and consultation

Expert system recommendation

Fast and reliable installation

Ongoing maintenance and support

This makes it easy for homeowners to upgrade their water quality without stress.

For more information about Green House Water Solutions, visit https://www.watersoftenertx.com/services/reverse-osmosis

About Green House Water Solutions

Green House Water Solutions is a trusted provider of water treatment services in Houston, TX. The company specializes in water softeners, filtration systems, RO systems, and UV purification solutions. Their goal is to help families and businesses enjoy clean, safe, and healthy water.

Contact Information

Phone: (281) 918-9177

Email: info@bedeenservices.co.uk

Address: 1000 West Oaks Mall #307, Houston, TX 77082, United States